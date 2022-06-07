Kassi Ashton calls into KSUX

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ben Longley was brilliant and athletic, born to privilege, but not immune to mental illness and addiction. May was mental health awareness month, but Ben’s parents are sharing his story to keep the conversation going, in hopes of letting other families know they are not alone. The Longley’s frantically tried to help their college-aged son, having no idea of the difficult road ahead of them.
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Standing Where South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota Meet. Wanna stand in three states at once? You can do just that at the Tri-State Iron Monument just outside the city of Valley Springs, South Dakota. It's a simple monument, but it's neat to know so much history lies in the area....
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to the Nelson Park area near 10th and Cliff after a body was found last night. Investigators determined the 36-year-old man’s death was alcohol-related and not suspicious. Police say the man was homeless and his relatives are being notified.
Now that the weather is warm again, my wife and I have started going on frequent after- dark walks with our two hounds most nights to get some exercise for ourselves and our two very hyper-active Wire Fox Terriers. If they don't get a long walk each day, they don't sleep, which means we don't sleep.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are hoping to learn more about what led to the death of a Nebraska woman, after a boat sank on the Missouri River. Emma Olsen, 20, drowned after a 30-foot red and white Scarab went under on May 29. Her body wasn’t recovered until...
With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week. It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight. A motorcyclist...
(Missouri Valley, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking witnesses to a fatal boat accident on the Missouri River that happened during the Memorial Day weekend. Investigators are looking for information on what led up to the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha. KETV reports several people were rescued from the 30-foot, red-and-white Scarab boat that sank May 29th. Olsen’s body was recovered from the river four days later.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say Talinna was located safely. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Talinna Beckmon was last seen in the area of East 8th Street and North Cleveland Avenue...
OMAHA, Neb. -- A former Norfolk resident was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday for witness tampering. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 30-year-old Sydney Moniz was sentenced by Judge Brian Buescher to 30 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing her term of imprisonment, Moniz will begin a three-year term of supervised release, Russell said Wednesday.
South Dakota has no shortage of amazing grocery stores but one Sioux Falls supermarket stands above the rest in the Mount Rushmore State. It may have just one location in Sioux Falls, but it's fast becoming a household name in the area. Eat This recently named the best grocery store...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The man who Lincoln Police say killed two women and injured 20 people in a Memorial Weekend crash turned himself in Tuesday. Eighteen-year-old Kyvell Stark of Omaha was arraigned in Lancaster County on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injuries.
