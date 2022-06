Looking for something to do on these lazy summer mornings and early afternoon weekends? Paddle days have returned to a reservoir south of Denver. In northeast Douglas County, at Rueter-Hess Reservoir, with a fee and some restrictions you can paddle your mornings away. Rueter-Hess Reservoir is described by South Suburban Parks and Recreation as a “big open space, both quiet and safe, to float your stand-up paddleboard, kayak or canoe.”

