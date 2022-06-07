LOOK: Video of Aaron Rodgers Driving to Practice Is Going Viral

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
Nothing can keep former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett away from the game of football. Garrett will reportedly replace Drew Brees on NBC's Football Night in America this upcoming football season. In addition, he may also become the lead analyst for NBC on Notre Dame football games. A final...
Jenny Vrentas dropped a bombshell report this Tuesday that fully described Deshaun Watson's alleged behavior off the field. The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period. The NFL has not yet disciplined Watson for the 24 civil lawsuits he's facing. That...
There is a new report that is saying the Miami Dolphins offered $100 million to Sean Payton which might imply Mike McDaniel’s future isn’t secure. The Sun-Sentinels Dave Hyde wrote an article saying that Stephen Ross offered Sean Payton $100 million to coach the Dolphins. We need to break that down a little bit and try to understand what that might mean for the future of Mike McDaniel if it means anything at all.
The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the most exciting quarterback in the NFL in Lamar Jackson. However, they don't exactly have a prolific passing attack. During a recent one-on-one interview with Tyler Dunne, former Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV commented on the team's offensive scheme. Snead, who also played under...
Russell Wilson just showed a lot of love to his wife who is on the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The Denver Broncos quarterback went to social media to send a message to the "Level Up" singer for reaching a career milestone. Ciara is one of four notable figures to be on the cover of the magazine.
Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
Former Seattle Seahawks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson surprised his wife, R&B singer Ciara, with a present on Mother’s Day that left her glowing. Welcoming a new addition to the family, Ciara posted the surprise she received from her Super Bowl-winning husband. “Meet.. BRONCO 🐶. The kids...
NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway is a Denver Broncos lifer. The way he joined the team might have been controversial, but he remains loyal to the franchise to this day. He played for the Broncos from 1983 to 1998, winning Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII before retiring. His legendary...
Cooper Kupp signed an enormous new contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, but he offered a pretty awesome gesture while doing so. In a photo released by the Rams, the wide receiver appears to be wearing a Matthew Stafford jersey while signing his new megadeal. Kupp’s jersey appears to have a No. 9 on the front, and it certainly isn’t his own No. 10.
Tom Brady is back for another year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback, but whether he will have his old reliable tight end downfield in the form of Rob Gronkowski with him in the 2022 NFL season is something that is currently up in the air. Brady would definitely...
Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
The Denver Broncos have settled their ownership situation, and that may open the door for Peyton Manning to return to the franchise in a more formal role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new Walton-Penner ownership group has already had exploratory talks with Manning about a potential advisory role. That role could be expanded in the future and involve Manning actually taking on a share of ownership.
This week a new plaintiff came forward with more troubling allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. So how does the team feel about the allegations against him?. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns appear unmoved by the latest allegations. Per the report, they are "still all...
The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot. What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive. Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement on Wednesday. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything KC. Been a crazy journey!” Dieter wrote on Twitter. The Bowling Green and Alabama alum never made a tremendous impact on Sundays, tallying just three...
During a recent interview with Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was asked if he plans on mentoring incoming rookie QB Kenny Pickett. Rudolph said he would, as opposed to “Being like someone else?”. Rudolph didn't mention Ben Roethlisberger by name, but it's no secret...
For most NFL fans - and players and coaches - the greatest quarterback of all-time is an easy answer at this point: it's Tom Brady. Brady, after all, holds a number of all-time passing records and he's won seven Super Bowls. But to Ryan Fitzpatrick, the best quarterback to ever...
Comments / 0