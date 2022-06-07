ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kevin Hart to perform two shows in Miami this September

By Megan Hayes
southfloridaweekend.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his “Reality Check”...

www.southfloridaweekend.com

blackchronicle.com

44 restaurants in Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay make Michelin’s lists

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 40 restaurants in Florida – together with 11 restaurants in Orlando – have been highlighted in Michelin’s first-ever guides to Miami, Orlando, and Tampa Bay, becoming a member of New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, and California. Of the 44 restaurants listed,...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pompano Beach hosts ‘Kodak Black Day’ festival in honor of South Florida rapper

South Florida rapper Kodak Black celebrated his 25th birthday in style with his hometown community, hosting the inaugural Kodak Black Day festival in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Held at Pompano Community Park, the festival was highlighted by a lengthy concert featuring more than 10 artists, capped off by a performance from Black to end the celebration. Rappers Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk also ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'American Idol' runner-up, sports figures attend forum on Black men in West Palm Beach

Former "American Idol" runner-up Willie Spence and a trio of sports luminaries were on hand for a panel discussion Sunday about rearing successful Black men. Spence, who came in second on the popular TV show in 2021, sang a pair of songs — "Stand Up" and "Worth Saving" — as roughly 200 people waited for the forum, held at Redemptive Life Academy in West Palm Beach, to begin.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
mymmanews.com

South Florida Rumble live stream – Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen

On June 11th, BitCoinRodney.com presents The Official Celebrity Boxing – South Florida Rumble live on FITE straight from Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines in Florida. The main card has well over 4 matches and three of them are for titles – OCB Women’s World Lightweight Championship, OCB World Heavyweight Championship and OCB World Cruiserweight Championship.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
jitneybooks.com

The Real History of the 305 (Area Code)

When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
MIAMI, FL
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A look at the Miami Hurricanes running backs entering the 2022 season | Summer camp series

The South Florida weather is getting warmer, and spring football is in the rearview mirror. The college football season is approaching. With Mario Cristobal and a new coaching staff bringing optimism to Coral Gables, the Miami Hurricanes will look to improve on their 7-5 record in 2021 and compete for an ACC title. Each week, we’ll take a look at Miami’s position groups and see where they ...
MIAMI, FL
Kevin Hart
miamihurricanes.com

"I'm Glad to be Home"

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Roland Smith still remembers the emotion of that incredible moment. When the University of Miami offered him a football scholarship, his father wept. And Smith – then a standout at Miami Northwestern High School – knew full well what the opportunity he’d been given meant not only to him, but to his family and his community.
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popeyes selling chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary

MIAMI - Popeyes is throwing it back to 1972, the year of an infamous break-in now known as the Watergate scandal, Elton John released his hit song "Rocket Man," and when the famous fried chicken chain first opened its doors. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972, in New Orleans,...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Here Are the Miami Restaurants Included in Florida's Michelin Guide

This evening, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando was the scene of the official announcement of which restaurants would be included in the first-ever Michelin Guide in Florida — specifically the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The world-renowned guide was established in Europe when the Michelin Tire Company published a series...
MIAMI, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is starting off the weekend with extra cash in their pocket. The Florida Lottery says someone picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket on Thursday worth more than $58,000. The lucky person bought the ticket at the Publix store on Southern...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

Officials: Florida panther killed news

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the seventeenth panther lack of life recorded this yr. The cause for lack of life wasn’t immediately recognized. Wildlife officers say the stays of the 5-month-old female panther had been...
NAPLES, FL
Narcity USA

3 Of The Best Bars In North America Are In This Florida City

The list of the Top 50 Best Bars in North America was released, and one South Florida city ranked three times on the list. Miami, FL is a popular destination, and its nightlife plays a huge role in that. However, there are so many places to grab a drink and enjoy the ambiance that it really boiled down to which venue — well, in this case, venues — would take the cake.
MIAMI, FL
vigourtimes.com

Tech founder buys three Miami homes from longtime owners for $93M

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
MIAMI, FL

