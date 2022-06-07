ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Postal Service Responds to Norton Query on Mail Theft

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vw6PJ_0g3afuxc00

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton released a letter on Monday she received from the United States Postal Service (USPS) in response to her own letter last month regarding the increase in mail theft in the District, especially of checks, through the use of stolen universal keys.

The response, written by James Cari, the agency’s government relations representative, agreed there has been an increase in mail theft in the Washington area. As a result, postal officials have made security modifications and infrastructure upgrades at its facilities to prevent mail theft and prioritize probes into stolen checks, according to Cari.

Cari said the Postal Inspection Service promoted mail theft prevention tips on its social media platforms, its website (www.uspis.gov), and through community outreach.

Since 2017, postal inspectors in the Washington area have conducted more than 900 presentations to postal customers and local law enforcement related to mail theft/check washing prevention.

Cari blamed mail theft trends on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which produced growth in parcel volume and the mailing of economic impact and unemployment payments. He said postal staffers control the use of keys that access mailboxes.

“I am pleased USPS responded promptly to my letter on the increase in mail theft and is implementing new security measures to reduce such theft,” Norton said. “When I sent the letter, my office had recently been contacted by a constituent whose checks had been stolen from a blue collection box. I will be watching closely to ensure that USPS continues implementing its enhanced security measures and that these steps reduce mail theft.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Holmes Norton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy