Montgomery County Executive Elrich and Council Vice President Glass Join LGBTQ+ Leaders to Commemorate Pride Month with Flag Raising Ceremony in Rockville

Councilmember Andrew Friedson to be Honored by The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Also Recently Received the Glen Echo Park Advocacy Award in May. ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2022—Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County’s District 1 Councilmember, has been recognized as part of an exceptional cohort of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Jewish leaders under 40 who are committed to making the world a better place. The honorees will be awarded at The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Annual Meeting on June 16th.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO