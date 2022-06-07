ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Executive Elrich and Council Vice President Glass Join LGBTQ+ Leaders to Commemorate Pride Month with Flag Raising Ceremony in Rockville

montgomerycountymd.gov
 5 days ago

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council Vice President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and members of the Montgomery Delegation to the General Assembly today joined LGBTQ+ community leaders to commemorate Pride Month by raising the Progress Pride Flag outside of the Executive Office Building in Rockville. This is the fourth...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountymd.gov

Press Releases - County Council

Councilmember Andrew Friedson to be Honored by The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Also Recently Received the Glen Echo Park Advocacy Award in May. ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2022—Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County’s District 1 Councilmember, has been recognized as part of an exceptional cohort of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Jewish leaders under 40 who are committed to making the world a better place. The honorees will be awarded at The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Annual Meeting on June 16th.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Executive Elrich and County Councilmember Riemer Partner to Detail ‘Comprehensive Building Decarbonization’ Legislation on Monday, June 13

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and County Councilmember Hans Riemer will provide details on proposed “Comprehensive Building Decarbonization” legislation at noon on Monday, June 13, at an event in Silver Spring. Bill 13-22, to be introduced before the Council on June 14, will require all-electric building standards for new construction, major renovations and additions by Jan. 1, 2024. The law would apply to residential and commercial construction.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Kensington Man

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police - Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Kensington. Joseph Malone, age 72, was last seen on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m., in the 3000 block of McComas Ave.
KENSINGTON, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Senior Planet Montgomery Free Online Classes for Seniors June 13-17 Will Include ‘Mindfulness Apps’ and 'Money Matters'

Senior Planet Montgomery, a technology training program designed for County learners 50 and older, is offering free online classes that focus on how to thrive at home. Classes, which are offered live via video conference, enhance a wide variety of life skills. Classes for Seniors June 13-17 will include “Mindfulness Apps” and “Money Matters.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Rockville, MD
Society
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Rockville, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Society
montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Fatal Collision in Germantown

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision involving a single vehicle that occurred on Thursday, June 9, at approximately 11:37 p.m., on Frederick Rd. at Wheatfield Dr. The initial investigation has revealed that the driver...
GERMANTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy