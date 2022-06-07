Montgomery County Executive Elrich and Council Vice President Glass Join LGBTQ+ Leaders to Commemorate Pride Month with Flag Raising Ceremony in Rockville
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council Vice President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and members of the Montgomery Delegation to the General Assembly today joined LGBTQ+ community leaders to commemorate Pride Month by raising the Progress Pride Flag outside of the Executive Office Building in Rockville. This is the fourth...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
Comments / 0