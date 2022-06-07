ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Lycoming residents request audit for 2020 election

By Jazzmyn Allen
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For months a group of residents has petitioned and canvassed the county about the state’s voting record from the 2020 election. They’re asking the board of elections to change the voting process and investigate their findings.

“I believe there’s a lot of voter fraud and I’m not quitting until we get this thing straight,” said Carol Manwaring, a volunteer.

The room was filled Tuesday with residents sharing concerns about the 2020 election to the Lycoming County Board of Elections.

“What we are attempting to do is get a hand-recount from the November 2020 election. Ane we’re also asking for it to be placed on the ballot in November for the machines to be taken out of Lycoming County,” stated Karen DiSalvo, an organizer.

For months, the group of constituents petitioned and canvassed registered voters to find out whether or not the state’s voting record is accurate

“We went out in November, December, January, February, and March. In the wind, the snow, the ice. It was crazy wind chill was below zero but we wouldn’t give up,” Manwaring expressed.

The group says they’ve discovered some inconsistencies.

“But what we found in Lycoming County was that people voted from non-existing addresses, people voted from commercial enterprises, not residential businesses. People told us that they didn’t vote and somehow votes were cast in their names,” explained DiSalvo.

Now they’re asking commissioners to consider going back to hand-counting all ballots and investigating the 2020 election results.

“It’s democracy at its best. This is what it’s all about. If you don’t believe something is correct get out there and try to prove your case,” stated Tony Mussare, a Lycoming County commissioner.

“We need to digest a very voluminous amount of material that was given to us including affidavits as well as articles and so forth,” explained Rick Mirabito, Lycoming county commissioner

There were a lot of opinions shared during that meeting and the board will be taking some time to study this information before any decisions are made.

