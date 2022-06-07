BCPD asks for help identifying man with gun at park

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who brandished a gun at at a park on June 4.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of Kylawn Park and the Eugune H. Hagel Arboretum on a noise complaint. The caller stated that at least one male at the park was in possession of a handgun.

Arriving officers found approximately 100 people at the park with 60 vehicles. The group dispersed as officers arrived, with some fleeing on foot while others drove away in vehicles.

Officers were not able to locate an individual with a gun, nor did they find any handguns at the scene.

Officers found two individuals hiding in the arboretum. An adult male was found to have a Hennepin County warrant for possession of a pistol in a public place without a permit.

The warrant was issued by the court as a sign-and-release warrant. The male was released on the scene with a new court date.

Officers asked that anyone with video evidence of the incident that could assist in identifying the man contact the Police Department by calling 911 and Hennepin County Dispatch.