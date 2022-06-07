ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

BCPD asks for help identifying man with gun at park

By Kevin Miller
Sun Post
Sun Post
 5 days ago

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who brandished a gun at at a park on June 4.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of Kylawn Park and the Eugune H. Hagel Arboretum on a noise complaint. The caller stated that at least one male at the park was in possession of a handgun.

Arriving officers found approximately 100 people at the park with 60 vehicles. The group dispersed as officers arrived, with some fleeing on foot while others drove away in vehicles.

Officers were not able to locate an individual with a gun, nor did they find any handguns at the scene.

Officers found two individuals hiding in the arboretum. An adult male was found to have a Hennepin County warrant for possession of a pistol in a public place without a permit.

The warrant was issued by the court as a sign-and-release warrant. The male was released on the scene with a new court date.

Officers asked that anyone with video evidence of the incident that could assist in identifying the man contact the Police Department by calling 911 and Hennepin County Dispatch.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Center, MN
Cars
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Police Department#Hennepin County Dispatch
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Post

Sun Post

Brooklyn Center, MN
113
Followers
88
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Post serves the Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope & Robbinsdale communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1944. 24/7 local coverage found online at post.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_post/

Comments / 0

Community Policy