The 66th Annual Market on the Square will take place on Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the heart of New Oxford. Market on the Square, a beloved annual event for decades, will feature a lineup of over 150 vendors selling antiques, vintage items, repurposed and upcycled furniture and décor, artisan products, crafts and food. Additionally, the Market on the Square farmers’ market will be back for its second year on S. Peters St. Vendors will extend one block in each direction from the square with additional vendors on both N. & S. Peters St.

NEW OXFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO