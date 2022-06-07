ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The odds of getting selected for Maine’s 2022 moose hunt

Cover picture for the articleMaine’s annual moose hunt permit lottery drawing is scheduled for Saturday. Have you ever wondered — maybe every year for a long time — what the chances are you’ll be drawn to hunt the state’s largest game animal?. It’s a complex formula, so we’ll...

New career exploration resource for students

AUGUSTA – The Maine Department of Labor and Department of Education have launched a new student career discovery dashboard that presents data on in-demand jobs and wages in a manner that is accessible to students in grades 6-12. Students can explore these data in a variety of ways, such as by geographic region, career clusters of occupations with similar features, and the typical educational requirement of the career. Students can find information about the role of each career cluster in Maine’s economy with a specific data point, like how many jobs there are today, what Maine workers earn in the career, and how many job openings are projected in the next 10 years.
Maine State Police announces restructuring after 3 weeks of declining to share details

The Maine State Police is planning to reorganize its police force as part of changes that reflect the agency’s law enforcement priorities and delegation of manpower. The announcement late Friday afternoon comes after a three-week period where police officials declined interviews, and repeatedly refused to answer questions or provide written materials about the potential restructuring, sparking criticism from a lawmaker and a public information expert.
