The odds of getting selected for Maine’s 2022 moose hunt

AUGUSTA – The Maine Department of Labor and Department of Education have launched a new student career discovery dashboard that presents data on in-demand jobs and wages in a manner that is accessible to students in grades 6-12. Students can explore these data in a variety of ways, such as by geographic region, career clusters of occupations with similar features, and the typical educational requirement of the career. Students can find information about the role of each career cluster in Maine’s economy with a specific data point, like how many jobs there are today, what Maine workers earn in the career, and how many job openings are projected in the next 10 years.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO