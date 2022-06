FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Governor Eric Holcomb proposed returning $1 billion of state reserves to eligible Hoosier taxpayers. In a statement from the governor’s office on Thursday, citing higher than expected revenue performance this year, Hoosier taxpayers would get an additional $225 from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund (ATR). The funds are in addition to the $125 Hoosier taxpayers are already receiving from the ATR, the statement said. Each Hoosier taxpayer would receive about $350, and married couples, filing jointly, would collect about $700.

