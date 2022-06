The Red Lake Falls Eagles used two big innings to defeat the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons in the Class A State Tournament Consolation Championship 9-4. Wabasha-Kellogg took advantage of a Red Lake Falls error in the top of the first inning and Megan Solberg hit a 2-out double to give the Falcons an early 1-0 lead. The Eagles would answer back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Jayden Breiland would reach on a throwing error and make it all the way to third base. Bella Amiot would then reach base on a fielders choice, and Gabby Casavan would hit a rbi groundout to tie the game at 1-1. Greta Philipp would then deliver a rbi single to give the Eagles the 2-1 lead after one inning of play.

RED LAKE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO