Epiphany opened late last year in the former Thirsty Parrot/32 Bleu space at Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue. But as of June 4 it has ceased operations, and may not reopen. That's according to a press release issued June 8, which announced that Epiphany managing partner Russ Ware — who was also co-owner of Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors (with mayoral hopeful Yemi Mobolade) and a contracted operator at The Well — has stepped away from all of the businesses in light of "misuse of funds."

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO