Arkansas State

Evening Edition | Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn tonight's Evening Edition, read about farmers' crop progress across the states, a Russian attack on a Ukrainian ag commodities terminal, and Brazil's grain crop. Matt Miles, farmer and XtremeAg member in Arkansas says, "We were kept out of the field for about seven days due to rain and cloudy...

Wheat, corn ease back as U.S. crops, Ukraine exports assessed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their day-earlier gains as investors weighed improving U.S. crop conditions and diplomatic discussions over a wartime sea corridor for Ukrainian grain. Soybeans were almost unchanged. Grain prices were also curbed by...
High commodity prices lure double-crop farmers — Survey

Nearly three of every 10 farmers with experience growing wheat and soybeans in one season say they will sow more winter wheat this fall, said a Purdue University poll on Tuesday. The practice, known as double-cropping wheat and soybeans, would mean larger wheat production in the United States and would help buffer the disruption in world food supplies created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Soybeans once again hit new contract highs | Thursday, June 9, 2022

The corn and soybean markets continued to rally today with soybean futures rallying to new contract highs. Export sales were viewed as disappointing for corn, but good for soybeans. In the global markets, palm futures were sharply lower, soybean prices were higher on the Dalian exchange in China with wheat...
U.S. wheat surges as Russia-Ukraine fighting escalates

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract jumping 5.1%, as escalations in fighting between Russian and Ukraine renewed concerns about exports from the Black Sea region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there...
U.S. wheat rises but closes below overnight peaks

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended slightly higher on Wednesday after swinging wildly during the previous two sessions as traders monitored the potential for Ukraine wheat exports from Black Sea ports. * Wheat futures firmed during overnight trading, but gave up most of those gains as volumes picked up on Wednesday morning. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 175,000 to 550,000 tonnes. A week ago, export sales totaled 364,254 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3 cents at $10.74-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery gained 6-3/4 cents to $11.56 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat added 7-3/4 cents to $12.35 a bushel. * Turkish efforts to negotiate safe passage for grain stuck in Black Sea ports met resistance on Wednesday as Ukraine said Russia was imposing unreasonable conditions and the Kremlin said free shipment depended on an end to sanctions. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
Venezuelan leader, barred from US summit, arrives in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was welcomed in the Turkish capital on Wednesday just as the foreign minister of Russia, a key ally of the ostracized Latin American regime, was also visiting the city. Maduro is on a Eurasian tour after being rebuffed by Washington, which decided...
Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About China

Elon Musk knows he has become the most influential chief executive officer in the world. With this new power, he now uses his Twitter account, which has more than 96.8 million followers, to share the issues that interest and concern him. The billionaire entrepreneur sees no limit to the subjects...
Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
Finland officially applies to join NATO day after Russia threatened to nuke it in ‘seconds’ as Sweden also confirms bid

FINLAND has confirmed it will be applying for NATO membership despite warnings from Russia that it could nuke the country in "ten seconds". The move comes in defiance of Moscow's threat after Vladimir Putin yesterday told the Finnish president joining the Western alliance would be a "mistake" - with Sweden also today confirming they want to join.
Moscow begins exporting Ukraine grain to Russia

A senior administrator in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Kherson region said on Monday that they had begun exporting grain to Russia, in a move that is likely to anger Kyiv and deepen concerns over an impending global food crisis.“We have space to store [the new crop] although we have a lot of grain here,” Kirill Stremousov told Russian state-owned news agency TASS. “People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side.”Since the start of the invasion on 24 February Russia has blockaded all of Ukraine’s seaports and interrupted its grain exports. This in...
Ukraine Latest: Merkel Warns on Putin; Kyiv Wary of Grain Talks

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a return to the public arena, saying President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” by invading Ukraine but warning that isolating Russia isn’t possible over the long term. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Ankara for talks that may restart...
Trouble brewing for Atlantic hurricane season outlook

Trouble is brewing in the Atlantic Basin as we face yet another more-active-than-normal hurricane season. The risk of hurricanes making landfall in the United States this season is significant. As the past few seasons have shown, the impact of tropical systems can impact agriculture. Weathertrends360 forecasts an above-normal number of...
