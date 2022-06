In this free writing camp presented by the Austin Bat Cave, we will utilize poetry, journaling, and traditional stories about creatures connected to water, such as mermaids, to tell our own stories. We'll explore writing about our bodies in relationship to the natural world, including the San Marcos River and the ways that it challenges us and support us. Each participant will receive a copy of Breathe and Count Back From Ten by guest author, Natalia Sylvester, who will be leading one of our activities. For ages 12 to 17. Registration required.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO