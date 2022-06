Gov. Larry Hogan along with state transportation officials on Friday announced the next phase in plans to alleviate congestion at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Tier one of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Study finished in April, and it basically found yes there is congestion here at the bay bridge. Tier two will look at possible solutions, really getting into the weeds on how to fix the problem.

