We have so many amazing murals on downtown buildings here in Grand Rapids like this one on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle, that in many ways make our city a unique art destination. (ArtPrize, Festival of the Arts for example.) As a matter of fact, I'll bet you've seen some of them, and yet, you haven't. Know what I mean. We get so used to it that we don't really notice how wonderful they are.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO