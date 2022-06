Apparently, safety depends on how you choose to define it. At a Zoom meeting with his “parent advisory council” on Thursday, Schools Chancellor David Banks listed many aspects of school safety that he oversees — lockdown drills, security cameras, armed guards — but never brought up the issue that should be most pressing when it comes to school safety: getting kids to school without getting hit by car drivers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO