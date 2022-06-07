ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

A web-survey assessed attitudes toward evidence-based practice among psychotherapists in Austria

By B. Nussbaumer-Streit
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Evidence-based practice (EBP) means integrating the best available scientific evidence with clinical experience and patient values. Although perceived as important by many psychotherapists, there still seems to be reluctance to use empirically supported therapies in clinical practice. We aimed to assess the attitudes of psychotherapists in Austria toward EBP in psychotherapy...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Characterization of SARS-CoV-2 replication complex elongation and proofreading activity

The replication complex (RC) of SARS-CoV-2 was recently shown to be one of the fastest RNA-dependent RNA polymerases of any known coronavirus. With this rapid elongation, the RC is more prone to incorporate mismatches during elongation, resulting in a highly variable genomic sequence. Such mutations render the design of viral protein targets difficult, as drugs optimized for a given viral protein sequence can quickly become inefficient as the genomic sequence evolves. Here, we use biochemical experiments to characterize features of RNA template recognition and elongation fidelity of the SARS-CoV-2 RdRp, and the role of the exonuclease, nsp14. Our study highlights the 2"²OH group of the RNA ribose as a critical component for RdRp template recognition and elongation. We show that RdRp fidelity is reduced in the presence of the 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotide 3"²dATP, which promotes the incorporation of mismatched nucleotides (leading to U:C, U:G, U:U, C:U, and A:C base pairs). We find that the nsp10"“nsp14 heterodimer is unable to degrade RNA products lacking free 2"²OH or 3"²OH ribose groups. Our results suggest the potential use of 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotides in RNA-derived oligonucleotide inhibitors as antivirals against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Commentary to "The prevalence of hypertensive diseases and treated hypertensive patients in Japan: a nationwide administrative claims database study"

Waki et al. analyzed the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups (NDB), and determined the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan [1]. They analyzed the database from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and showed that 27,009,064 out of 108,022,191 adults (25.0%) had hypertension [1]. The treatment rate was 89.6% [1]. The authors analyzed a massive database, which in itself was a huge endeavor, and provided the basis for the future utilization of NDB for hypertension research. However, there are inherent limitations of using a claims database like the NDB, which were acknowledged by the authors. First, a claims database limits the analysis to patients who utilized medical institutions for the treatment. This may explain the discrepancy between the previously reported number of hypertensive patients in Japan, reportedly 43 million patients, and the present study [2,3,4]. Also, the treatment rate differed significantly from the previously reported rate of 56% in Japan [3], 46.7% in high-income countries analyzed by the PURE study, and 63% treatment rate in South Korea, a country that is most similar to Japan in terms of demography [5, 6]. This suggests that the majority of hypertensive patients in this study were relatively motivated patients who desired treatment for hypertension, which may have resulted in a potential underestimation of the prevalence of hypertension and overestimation of the treatment rate of hypertension. Second, the diagnosis is dependent on using standardized disease codes without any blood pressure measurement data. Third, with greater utilization of medical resources for the elderly population, the prevalence of hypertension in the younger age group was likely to be underestimated. The population with lower socioeconomic status, who are at an increased risk of hypertension, was likely to be underrepresented as well [7]. Hence, the 1% prevalence of hypertension in people below the age of 30 in this study differed from previous reports from the Japanese National Health and Nutritional Survey of 2016. This study showed a prevalence of 10.2% in men and 4.1% in women below the age of 30 [3]. The results also differ considerably from the reported prevalence of 10.4% for hypertensive patients between the age of 20"“39 reported in South Korea [6]. Fourth, due to the absence of blood pressure (BP) measurements, it was not possible to determine the BP control rate in the population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Psychotherapists#Soft Skills#Consumer Protection#Ebp
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Derivation and validation of sex-specific continuous metabolic syndrome scores for the Mexican adult population

Traditionally the diagnosis of Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is binary (present/absent). The goal of this work is to propose a sex-specific continuous score to measure the severity of MetS in Mexican adults using waist circumference and body mass index as adiposity measures. MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI indexes by sex were derived by confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) using data for 6567 adult participants of the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2018. The overall fit of the two proposed CFA models was excellent. We then validated these scores using a community-based health study of 862 university participants and determined that the reliability and strength of agreement between the MetSx-WC and MetSx-BMI scores were excellent. The ROC analysis of the resulting indexes indicates that they have excellent ability to discriminate a MetS classification according to the different criteria. The correlations of MetSx scores and surrogate markers of insulin resistance and obesity ranged from weak to strong. Subsequently, a retrospective study of 310 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 was used to determined that MetSx-BMI score was associated with the mortality of patients with COVID-19. The proposed indices provide a continuous measure in the identification of MetS risk in Mexican adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

Unpacking race and ethnicity in African genomics research

In genomics, both the denomination 'African' as well at the ethnic groups living in Africa have been treated as true biological identities. Yet, similar to race, these population groupings too are social constructs. We argue that using African ethnicities as population categories in genomics research is uninformed and propose an Africa-oriented humanities research agenda to critique and support genomic science.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Nature.com

High critical current density and high-tolerance superconductivity in high-entropy alloy thin films

High-entropy alloy (HEA) superconductors-a new class of functional materials-can be utilized stably under extreme conditions, such as in space environments, owing to their high mechanical hardness and excellent irradiation tolerance. However, the feasibility of practical applications of HEA superconductors has not yet been demonstrated because the critical current density (Jc) for HEA superconductors has not yet been adequately characterized. Here, we report the fabrication of high-quality superconducting (SC) thin films of Ta"“Nb"“Hf"“Zr"“Ti HEAs via a pulsed laser deposition. The thin films exhibit a large Jc of >1 MA cmâˆ’2 at 4.2"‰K and are therefore favorable for SC devices as well as large-scale applications. In addition, they show extremely robust superconductivity to irradiation-induced disorder controlled by the dose of Kr-ion irradiation. The superconductivity of the HEA films is more than 1000 times more resistant to displacement damage than that of other promising superconductors with technological applications, such as MgB2, Nb3Sn, Fe-based superconductors, and high-Tc cuprate superconductors. These results demonstrate that HEA superconductors have considerable potential for use under extreme conditions, such as in aerospace applications, nuclear fusion reactors, and high-field SC magnets.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

In Japan, individuals of higher social class engage in other-oriented humor

Previous research on individual social class (SC) and humor has found support for the hypothesis that those with higher SC will engage in more dominant humor (aggressive humor) that derogates or degrades others. One rationale for introducing this hypothesis is the well-known theory that people with higher SC are more self-oriented; however, it has recently been shown that there may be cultural differences in this theory. In this study, using a Japanese sample objective measures (income and educational attainment) and subjective measures (perceived social status) and examined in relation to humor. Four types of humor assessed by the Humor Styles Questionnaire and two types of humor measured by the Dual Self-Directed Humor Scale were considered to investigate the relationship between SC and humor. Unlike prior findings obtained in Western countries, Study 1 (N"‰="‰344) and Study 2 (N"‰="‰604) consistently showed that SC and aggressive humor were unrelated. Rather, SC was shown to be positively associated with other-oriented humor in Japan, a country belonging to the Confucian cultural sphere of East Asia. The differences in results from these previous studies were discussed from a cultural contextual perspective.
ASIA
Nature.com

Short periods of bipolar anodal TDCS induce no instantaneous dose-dependent increase in cerebral blood flow in the targeted human motor cortex

Anodal transcranial direct current stimulation (aTDCS) of primary motor hand area (M1-HAND) can enhance corticomotor excitability, but it is still unknown which current intensity produces the strongest effect on intrinsic neural firing rates and synaptic activity. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) combined with pseudo-continuous Arterial Spin Labeling (pcASL MRI) can map regional cortical blood flow (rCBF). The measured rCBF signal is sensitive to regional changes in neuronal activity due to neurovascular coupling. Therefore, concurrent TDCS and pcASL MRI may reveal the relationship between current intensity and TDCS-induced changes in overall firing rates and synaptic activity in the cortical target. Here we employed pcASL MRI to map acute rCBF changes during short-duration aTDCS of left M1-HAND. Using the rCBF response as a proxy for regional neuronal activity, we investigated if short-duration aTDCS produces an instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increase in the targeted M1-HAND that may be useful for individual dosing. Nine healthy right-handed participants received 30Â s of aTDCS at 0.5, 1.0, 1.5, and 2.0Â mA with the anode placed over left M1-HAND and cathode over the right supraorbital region. Concurrent pcASL MRI at 3Â T probed TDCS-related rCBF changes in the targeted M1-HAND. Movement-induced rCBF changes were also assessed. Apart from a subtle increase in rCBF at 0.5Â mA, short-duration aTDCS did not modulate rCBF in the M1-HAND relative to no-stimulation periods. None of the participants showed a dose-dependent increase in rCBF during aTDCS, even after accounting for individual differences in TDCS-induced electrical field strength. In contrast, finger movements led to robust activation of left M1-HAND before and after aTDCS. Short-duration bipolar aTDCS does not produce consistant instantaneous dose-dependent rCBF increases in the targeted M1-HAND at conventional intensity ranges. Therefore, the regional hemodynamic response profile to short-duration aTDCS may not be suited to inform individual dosing of TDCS intensity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor genotype influence efavirenz plasma concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity

Efavirenz is metabolized by CYP2B6, an inducible enzyme whose expression is regulated by the constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor nuclear receptors. CAR and PXR are encoded by genetically polymorphic NR1I2 and NR1I3, respectively. We examined the impact of NR1I2 and NR1I3 genotype on plasma EFV concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity among TB-HIV co-infected patients in Ethiopia. Treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV patients with TB co-infection (n"‰="‰80) were enrolled and received first-line EFV-based antiretroviral and rifampicin-based anti-TB therapy. Plasma EFV and 8-hydroxy-EFV concentrations at the 4th and 16th week of EFV treatment were determined using LC/MS/MS. EFV/8-hydroxy-EFVmetabolic ratio was used as CYP2B6 metabolic activity index. In multivariate regression analysis, NR1I3 rs3003596C or NR1I2 rs2472677T variant allele carriers had significantly lower plasma EFV concentrations than non-carriers. Patients with NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype or NR1I3 rs3003596C allele carriers had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. Among CYP2B6*6 allele carriers, patients with NR1I3 rs2502815T/T or NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. In conclusion, genetic variants in NR1I2 and NR1I3 genes influence plasma EFV exposure and CYP2B6 enzyme activity in TB-HIV co-infected patients on drug treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

FISH improves risk stratification in acute leukemia by identifying KMT2A abnormal copy number and rearrangements

Most cases of acute leukemia (AL) with KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2A-r) have a dismal prognosis. Detection of this aberration in Chinese adult patients relies on reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and chromosome banding analysis (CBA). The fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probe for KMT2A detects KMT2A-r and copy number variation (CNV) but is not routinely used as a detection technique. This study investigated the potential value of FISH in the treatment of AL by performing FISH along with CBA and RT-PCR in 269 de novo cases of AL. The three detection techniques were compared in identification of KMT2A-r, and the applicability of FISH for detecting KMT2A CNV was evaluated. Twenty-three samples were identified as positive for KMT2A-r (20 using FISH, 15 using RT-PCR, 16 using CBA, and eight according to all three). FISH also identified 17 KMT2A CNV, 15 with gains and two with deletions. Ten patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) harboring KMT2A CNV had a complex karyotype, a negative prognostic factor in AML. Adding FISH of KMT2A to routine detection leads to more accurate detection of KMT2A-r and improved identification of KMT2A CNV, which would benefit patients by improving the risk stratification in AL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Direct in-water radiation dose measurements using Cherenkov emission corrected signals from polarization imaging for a clinical radiotherapy application

Cherenkov emission (CE) is a visible blueish light emitted in water mediums irradiated by most radiotherapy treatment beams. However, CE is produced anisotropically which currently imposes a geometrical constraint uncertainty for dose measurements. In this work, polarization imaging is proposed and described as a method enabling precise 2D dose measurements using CE. CE produced in a water tank is imaged from four polarization angles using a camera coupled to a rotating polarizer. Using Malus' law, the polarized component of CE is isolated and corrected with Monte Carlo calculated CE polar and azimuthal angular distributions. Projected dose measurements resulting from polarization-corrected CE are compared to equivalent radiochromic film measurements. Overall, agreement between polarized corrected CE signal and films measurements is found to be within 3%, for projected percent depth dose (PPDD) and profiles at the different tested energies (\(\gamma\): 6 and \(18\,\hbox {MV}\), e\(^{-}\): 6 and 18\(\,\hbox {MeV}\)). In comparison, raw Cherenkov emission presented deviations up 60% for electron beam PPDDs and 20% for photon beams PPDDs. Finally, a degree of linear polarization between 29% and 47% was measured for CE in comparison to \(0.2\pm 0.3\)% for scintillation. Hence, polarization imaging is found to be a promising and powerful method for improved radio-luminescent dose measurements with possible extensions to signal separation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Blood gas levels, cardiovascular strain and cognitive performance during surgical mask and filtering face piece application

Mask induced airway resistance and carbon dioxide rebreathing is discussed to impact gas exchange and to induce discomfort and impairments in cognitive performance. N"‰="‰23 healthy humans (13 females, 10 males; 23.5"‰Â±"‰2.1Â years) participated in this randomized crossover trial (3 arms, 48-h washout periods). During interventions participants wore either a surgical face mask (SM), a filtering face piece (FFP2) or no mask (NM). Interventions included a 20-min siting period and 20Â min steady state cycling on an ergometer at 77% of the maximal heart rate (HR). Hemodynamic data (HR, blood pressure), metabolic outcomes (pulse derived oxygen saturation, capillary carbon dioxide (pCO2), and oxygen partial pressure (pO2), lactate, pH, base excess), subjective response (ability to concentrate, arousal, perceived exertion) and cognitive performanceÂ (Stroop Test) were assessed. Compared to NM, both masks increased pCO2 (NM 31.9"‰Â±"‰3.3Â mmHg, SM"‰="‰35.2"‰Â±"‰4.0Â mmHg, FFP2"‰="‰34.5"‰Â±"‰3.8Â mmHg, F"‰="‰12.670, p"‰<"‰0.001) and decreased pH (NM"‰="‰7.42"‰Â±"‰0.03, SM"‰="‰7.39"‰Â±"‰0.03, FFP2"‰="‰7.39"‰Â±"‰0.04, F"‰="‰11.4, p"‰<"‰0.001) during exercise. The FFP2 increased blood pressure during exercise (NM"‰="‰158"‰Â±"‰15Â mmHg, SM"‰="‰159"‰Â±"‰16Â mmHg, FFP2"‰="‰162"‰Â±"‰17Â mmHg, F"‰="‰3.21, p"‰="‰0.050), the SM increased HR during sitting (NM"‰="‰70"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, SM"‰="‰74"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, FFP2"‰="‰73"‰Â±"‰8Â bpm, F"‰="‰4.70, p"‰="‰0.014). No mask showed any comparative effect on other hemodynamic, metabolic, subjective, or cognitive outcomes. Mask wearing leads to slightly increased cardiovascular stress and elevated carbon dioxide levels during exercise but did not affect cognitive performance or wellbeing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pressure-induced high-spin/low-spin disproportionated state in the Mott insulator FeBO

The pressure-induced Mott insulator-to-metal transitions are often accompanied by a collapse of magnetic interactions associated with delocalization of 3d electrons and high-spin to low-spin (HS-LS) state transition. Here, we address a long-standing controversy regarding the high-pressure behavior of an archetypal Mott insulator FeBO3 and show the insufficiency of a standard theoretical approach assuming a conventional HS-LS transition for the description of the electronic properties of the Mott insulators at high pressures. Using high-resolution x-ray diffraction measurements supplemented by MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy up to pressures"‰~"‰150 GPa, we document an unusual electronic state characterized by a "mixed" HS/LS state with a stable abundance ratio realized in the \(R\overline{3 }c\) crystal structure with a single Fe site within a wide pressure range of"‰~"‰50"“106 GPa. Our results imply an unconventional cooperative (and probably dynamical) nature of the ordering of the HS/LS Fe sites randomly distributed over the lattice, resulting in frustration of magnetic moments.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Multi-modal and multi-scale clinical retinal imaging system with pupil and retinal tracking

We present a compact multi-modal and multi-scale retinal imaging instrument with an angiographic functional extension for clinical use. The system integrates scanning laser ophthalmoscopy (SLO), optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT angiography (OCTA) imaging modalities and provides multi-scale fields of view. For high resolution, and high lateral resolution in particular, cellular imaging correction of aberrations by adaptive optics (AO) is employed. The entire instrument has a compact design and the scanning head is mounted on motorized translation stages that enable 3D self-alignment with respect to the subject's eye by tracking the pupil position. Retinal tracking, based on the information provided by SLO, is incorporated in the instrument to compensate for retinal motion during OCT imaging. The imaging capabilities of the multi-modal and multi-scale instrument were tested by imaging healthy volunteers and patients.
FRANCE
Nature.com

Effect of diabetes on patient-reported outcome measures at one year after laminoplasty for cervical spondylotic myelopathy

Although patients with diabetes reportedly have more peripheral neuropathy, the impacts of diabetes on postoperative recovery in pain and patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) after laminoplasty for cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) is not well characterized. The authors aimed to elucidate the effects of diabetes on neck/arm/hand/leg/foot pain and PROMs after laminoplasty CSM. The authors retrospectively reviewed 339 patients (82 with diabetes and 257 without) who underwent laminoplasty between C3 and C7 in 11 hospitals during April 2017"‰"“October 2019. Preoperative Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) scores in all five areas, the Short Form-12 Mental Component Summary, Euro quality of life 5-dimension, Neck Disability Index, and the Core Outcome Measures Index-Neck) were comparable between the groups. The between-group differences were also not significant in NRS scores and PROMs one year after surgery. The change score of NRS hand pain was larger in the diabetic group than the nondiabetic group. The diabetic group showed worse preoperative score but greater improvement in the Short Form-12 Physical Component Summary than the nondiabetic group, following comparable score one year after surgery. These data indicated that the preoperative presence of diabetes, at least, did not adversely affect pain or PROMs one year after laminoplasty for CSM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy