Beau Rivage brings Bello Nock's comedic daredevil show to the Gulf Coast. Bello Nock headlines a limited residency at MGM Resorts International's Beau Rivage with FUNAMBULA—a showcase of breath-taking, circus-level high jinx and aerobatics mixed in with tension relieving humor. This all-ages show performing in the towering hotel and casino along the Gulf lures audiences in need of a beach or a game of chance who also enjoy the suspense and wit this show delivers. FUNAfun for vacationing couples or families looking to share an entertainment experience between soaking in the sun and games of chance.

BILOXI, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO