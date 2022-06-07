ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, KS

Liberal's Night Out

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss Liberal's Night Out 2022! A night of free food, games, bounce houses, live...

Salina Post

It's a party! Thousands in Oakdale Park for Smoky Hill River Festival

The epic arts party that is Salina's Smoky Hill River Festival is well underway. Thousands of people flocked to Oakdale Park Saturday for the second full day of festivities. Shade was at a premium as the temperature soared into the 90s. With the humidity-laden air, the heat index was expected to break into triple digits, with the same forecast for Sunday.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

PHOTO GALLERY: All Things River Festival

A large crowd has been gathering in Salina’s Oakdale Park to be a part of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park Thursday night. Though there was a quick shower as the gates opened for the Jam, there was no rain during the event.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

36th Jam Kicks Off 46th River Festival

A large crowd gathered in Salina’s Oakdale Park Thursday to be a part of the official opening event of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park. The Jam wasn’t scheduled to start until 6:00. But...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

PRIDE FEST set for June 17-18 in Salina

North Central Kansas Pride is hosting PRIDE FEST: Legends 2022 in Salina June 17 and 18. The public is invited to start the free family weekend on June 17 at the corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and W. Ash Street. A block party hosted by MX Lucky is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and include drag show performances, games, karaoke, and so much more.
SALINA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (June 10-12)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts | Food Truck Schedule. What’s...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

What it’s like to ride in WPD’s street racing car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a true showdown on Friday evening at the Kansas Dragway. Racers came from Wichita and other states to get their chance to drag race against a police car.  The Wichita Police Department said the “Beat the Heat” event is for fun, but it also has a purpose. WPD’s goal […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

An afternoon at the Wichita Riverfest food court food

My first visit to the food court at the Wichita River Festival was a light one when it came to food. I wanted to return with some friends to get a more extensive look at the food. When I say look, though, I really mean eat a bunch of food.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Vacant Park City hotel getting revamped into new school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hotel along I-135 in Park City will now serve a new purpose. The Life Prep Academy announced they are building a second location. The hotel closed during the pandemic. However, in December 2021, Wichita’s life prep academy and word of life church purchased the vacant hotel. What once was a closed Best Western in North Park City will now be the private school’s second location for grades pre-school through 12 grade.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Jillian's Italian Grill to close

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jillian's Italian Grill will be closing this month. In a letter to patrons sent out Saturday, Jill Juhnke, Devin Storm and Lauren Taylor said, "After 13 years of committed operation, a combination of factors brought about the timing of this decision. Personal goals, rising food costs, labor shortages, ongoing facility and equipment challenges accumulate and erode the ability to deliver services to our highest standards. A cornerstone of our business has always been to uphold and offer a unique and truly one of a kind experience for our guests and we feel proud of what we have offered our community in the time we have been open. However continuing in this state would compromise those values."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Nearly $8,000 claimed by Riverfest visitors last weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people who visited the Wichita Riverfest last weekend walked away with more than they started with. Almost three-dozen people who stopped by the Kansas Treasurer’s Office booth found out they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office said the claims add up to about $8,000. Treasurer’s office workers say requesting the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD holds self-defense class for women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a self-defense class for women and girls at the Central Bureau Station. The class was open to women of all ages, with the goal of the class to teach women, teenagers, and young girls how to recognize and avoid dangerous situations. Y’Teva Robinson, a community […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Community mourns after leader, LGBTQ advocate dies by suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita is mourning the death of Rexy Que, a member of the LGBTQ community who died by suicide earlier this month, which also happens to be Pride Month. Pastor Jackie Carter of Wichita’s Table of Hope Church said being who you are can be difficult in today’s world.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Goats used to maintain lawn for McPherson retirement community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cedars Retirement Community in McPherson said it came up with a natural way to mow the lawn. It’s doing more than just getting rid of weeds. “...So, I’m not real interested in spraying chemicals along the creek, so I got a hold of Mary and she brought her goats and that’s where they’re at today,” said Cedars Grounds Supervisor Kurt Wagner.
MCPHERSON, KS

