On June 3rd, the New York State Assembly and New York State Senate passed a bill that will have major implications for workplace salary transparency. The bill would require employers to disclose compensation or range of compensation to applicants and employees upon issuing an employment opportunity for internal or public viewing or upon employee request. The goal of the bill is to combat systemic pay inequality by making salary ranges for specific positions clear and easily accessible. The bill will head to Governor Kathy Hochul's desk to be either signed or vetoed.

