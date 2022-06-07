Food & Drink: Table Talk with Shannie McCabe

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Las Vegas-based Korean hot dog joint CrunCheese is set to open July 1 at Waterford Lakes Town Center. Expect epic cheese pulls from their crunchy, gooey wieners ... Also at Waterford Lakes, Dave's Hot Chicken, the Drake-backed Nashville hot chicken chain, has opened its first Florida location ... London House, the former members-only club that recently went public, has opened London House Restaurant, serving "British and European-inspired" cuisine, as well as a cocktail lounge modeled after London celebrity haunt The Ivy ... Taglish, serving Filipino-inspired burgers, chicken sandwiches and bowls, has opened a stall inside Henry's Depot in Sanford ... Florida build-a-bowl chain Fresh Kitchen has opened a location at 3337 Daniels Road in Winter Garden ... Cape Coral-based Stuff-A-Bagel has opened a shop at 13211 Reams Road in Windermere ...
