ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Food & Drink: Table Talk with Shannie McCabe

By Nancy Butler
orlandomagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannie McCabe husband Yuvraj Kajmare and their baby Garvishtha, at the Billie Dean community garden in Apopka. (ROBERTO GONZALEZ) I’m from Block Island, a 3-by-7 mile island off the Rhode Island coast. I grew up picking basil and tomatoes on a historic farm that has been owned and operated by the...

www.orlandomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
theapopkavoice.com

Culver's Food Truck coming to Apopka next week

Culver’s, a national chain with 16 Orlando-area locations and plans to open an Apopka location, famous for its ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard is bringing its food truck to Apopka next week in what is being called the “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck tour!. The event...
APOPKA, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

An island scene for Deltona

Deltona Art Club’s Featured Artist for June is Angelina Henry. Her acrylic painting of “Miami Beach, Barbados” is hanging inside the door of Deltona City Hall and will be on display for the entire month. Her painting represents a visit she made to her mother’s home country...
DELTONA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Apopka, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
orlandoweekly.com

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

Investigators found millions of dollars in cocaine after witnessing a hand-off of a duffel bag full of the stuff outside Winter Park vegan restaurant Ethos Vegan Kitchen. According to an affadavit, investigators from the Department of Homeland Security were following Wayne Stout, Jr. as part of an investigation into money laundering. In the process of tailing Stout, they say they watched him rent a car, pull several coolers and bags out of an Orlando storage unit on Edgewater Drive and hand one bag off to another man in the parking lot of Ethos.
WINTER PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Indian Food#Gardening Tips#Cooking#Food Drink#Shannie
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando gets outposts of CrunCheese Korean Hot Dogs, Dave's Hot Chicken, Stuff-A-Bagel, Juan Valdez Cafe and I Heart Mac and Cheese

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Las Vegas-based Korean hot dog joint CrunCheese is set to open July 1 at Waterford Lakes Town Center. Expect epic cheese pulls from their crunchy, gooey wieners ... Also at Waterford Lakes, Dave's Hot Chicken, the Drake-backed Nashville hot chicken chain, has opened its first Florida location ... London House, the former members-only club that recently went public, has opened London House Restaurant, serving "British and European-inspired" cuisine, as well as a cocktail lounge modeled after London celebrity haunt The Ivy ... Taglish, serving Filipino-inspired burgers, chicken sandwiches and bowls, has opened a stall inside Henry's Depot in Sanford ... Florida build-a-bowl chain Fresh Kitchen has opened a location at 3337 Daniels Road in Winter Garden ... Cape Coral-based Stuff-A-Bagel has opened a shop at 13211 Reams Road in Windermere ...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With record-setting gas prices and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school |...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
click orlando

Orlando business owner finds second chances through community cleaning service

ORLANDO, Fla. – From behind bars to a community helper and successful business owner, an Orlando man is turning his life around and helping others do the same. Marquis McKenzie, 31, started a cleaning business from the ground up and this week, his hard work paid off after he landed a big contract with the city of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
tastychomps.com

Inside Look: Angel’s Soul food & BBQ in Sanford, Florida

If you are ever in Sanford and looking for great Southern style soul food, check out Angel’s Soul Food just a short drive away from the historic Sanford downtown district. I recently tried their meatloaf with macaroni and cheese and green beans as well as smothered pork chop and they were quite delicious. Take a look below!
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Florida hairstylist waits year and a half for unemployment benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Carsa Craighton has been waiting since December 2020 to have more than $4,000 in state unemployment benefits reissued to her Way2Go debit card after the Department of Economic Opportunity took the funds back. “It’s too much,” she told News 6. “It’s been going on too long,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona Beach's Saute Kingz compete in new season of 'The Great Food Truck Race'

In 2018, Jessica and Thomas James Foreman thought it was time to take their business a step further. As self-described foodies, and owners of international soul food catering company Sauté Kingz by Chef Count, the Foremans watched the Food Network regularly. They had recently begun competing in local food competitions — including Ormond Beach's King of the Grille, in which they placed second in the People's Choice Category in 2019, the last time the competition was held — and Jessica Foreman decided to start applying to appear on TV competitions.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy