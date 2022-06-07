ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

Female janitor describes alleged abuse by priest at Maywood Church

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0sTf_0g3ZjhAI00
| Photo courtesy of Saint Rose of Lima

A former janitor at a Catholic church in Maywood who is suing the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, alleging she was forced to quit in 2019 after an associate pastor groped her in the rectory and tried to coerce her into his bed, describes the incident in detail in new court papers.

The Long Beach woman worked as a custodian at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the grounds of which include a school and a rectory that housed the living areas and offices of Pastor Dario Miranda and Associate Pastor Primitivo Gonzalez, the suit filed in December of 2020 states.

On the morning of July 30, 2019, the plaintiff says she was directed to clean the parish rectory, including Gonzalez’s private living space. She was normally assigned to maintain only the school and church, but the employee who normally maintained the rectory was absent that day, the suit says.

The plaintiff, who was unfamiliar with the rectory because she had not cleaned it before, encountered Gonzalez in the kitchen on the first floor and he showed her the various rooms, including his own quarters comprised of a bedroom with a private bathroom, according to the suit.

“I was standing when suddenly I felt that my wrist, that someone was touching my wrist,” the plaintiff says in a deposition given on March 4, portions of which are attached to her court papers filed on Friday in opposition to the archdiocese’s motion to dismiss her case. “After that, I froze. I didn’t know who had grabbed my wrist. And then I turned around and his hands were touching my breast. I was walking backwards until I got stuck on the wall and I noticed that it was him and I just opened my mouth because I couldn’t believe that the priest was doing this.”

The woman further states that Gonzalez put both of his hands against the wall and that he “put his body very close to mine and he was touching me. He wanted to kiss me and I was moving my head from one side to the other, and he would move his head from one side to the other doing the same thing that I was doing.”

The plaintiff says she “stepped on my tiptoes so that I could be a little bit taller than him so that he couldn’t kiss me, but he grabbed my neck. He was breathing hard, and after that, he moved one of his hands away from the wall and he put my blouse down and my bra.”

The priest then said “Mamacita, I dreamed of you. Let’s go to bed,” according to the plaintiff.

The clergyman continued rubbing his body against hers, the plaintiff says.

“I couldn’t move,” she says. “I couldn’t think at the moment.”

The plaintiff says she was able to escape from the bathroom, turned around, and saw the priest following her while exposing himself.

The alleged incident left the plaintiff with post-traumatic stress disorder and her psychiatrist says she is permanently unfit to resume employment within the archdiocese, according to her court papers.

In their court papers urging dismissal of the plaintiff’s suit, lawyers for the archdiocese state that she never actually quit her job.

“Plaintiff is currently employed on a leave of absence,” the archdiocese attorneys state in their court papers. “She continued to work for three months after the incident before beginning her leave. At the plaintiff’s deposition, she testified that she has not resigned and has not told anyone that she will not be returning from her leave.”

When the plaintiff reported the incident, the archdiocese the next day took action so that Gonzalez could no longer function as a priest and he was removed from the parish within 24 hours, according to the archdiocese attorneys’ court papers.

Gonzalez admitted his wrongdoing and the archdiocese reported the woman’s accusations to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the defense attorneys’ court papers. Gonzalez was kept out of the ministry, moved to Northern California to live with his brother in August 2019, and died in December 2020 of complications related to dementia, according to the archdiocese attorneys’ court papers.

Prior to the alleged attack on the plaintiff, Gonzalez was a priest in good standing, the archdiocese attorneys state in their court papers.

“In short, (the archdiocese) had no knowledge of any complaints by anyone against Father Gonzalez related to inappropriate conduct,” the archdiocese lawyers further state in their court papers.

A hearing on the archdiocese’s dismissal motion is scheduled for June 17 before Judge Christopher K. Lui.

Comments / 15

Related
foxla.com

3 dead, 3 injured in Boyle Heights shooting

LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed during a shooting at a rapper's party at an underground warehouse in Los Angeles overnight. It happened just after midnight in the 1400 block of S. Lorena Street near Grande Vista. According to police, it appears there were multiple suspects who shot six...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Inspection of Hazardous Material in Hotel Room Yields Heroin with Trace of Fentanyl, Male Hospitalized

Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters were called around 4:21 p.m. Saturday, June 11, to the Sheraton Universal Hotel on the 300 block of Universal Hollywood Drive in the Studio City neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley to investigate an unresponsive person when they noticed a warning of a potentially hazardous substance at the location of the person.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priest#Defense Attorneys#Dementia#Violent Crime#Maywood Church#Lima Catholic Church
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON (CNS) – A man was shot to death Saturday in Compton. The homicide in the 4000 block of East Pauline Drive was reported at 2:22 p.m., according to Deputy Alejandra Parra.of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene, Parra said. His name...
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LAPD Tracks Source of Mass Shooting Threat That Raised Alarm in Downtown LA

Los Angeles police tracked the source of an online threat that raised alarm this week in downtown Los Angeles. The threat made on social media warned of a mass shooting in the area, where leaders from several nations, including President Biden, gathered for the Summit of the Americas. The threat was posted Tuesday and circulated Wednesday, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 killed, another wounded in shooting in Carson; suspect at large

Authorities Sunday said they were investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting in Carson that killed one person. The incident unfolded in the 10 block of Scottsdale South in Carson. It was there that deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday.When they arrived, they located the victim who had been shot multiple times in his upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. While investigating, detectives learned that an initial shooting unfolded in the 20 block of Paradise Valley South, and believe a bystander in his early 20s was wounded. That man transported himself to a hospital where he was in stable condition. Police said no suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

TikTok star Cooper Noriega dead at 19, TMZ reports

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19. According to Los Angeles County's coroner's office, Noriega was pronounced dead in the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank. According to a report from TMZ, the teen social media star was found unconscious in a mall parking lot in Burbank. Paramedics arrived at the scene but could not revive Noriega, TMZ reports.
BURBANK, CA
Key News Network

Head-On Traffic Collision Sends Multiple Patients to Hospital

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple patients were transported to a local hospital after a reported head-on traffic collision early Sunday morning, June 12, 2022. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Covina Police Department received a call of a traffic collision around 1:32 a.m. with parties trapped on North Barranca Avenue and East Cypress Street in the city of Covina.
COVINA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Lincoln Heights shooting leaves woman dead

Lincoln Heights -- A woman was killed in a Friday night shooting, police said. Officers called to the scene near Manitou Avenue and Alta Street at about 9 pm found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound, said LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. The victim, a 47-year-old Latina, was...
LINCOLN, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy