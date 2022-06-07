ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Ville Platte man arrested for fuel, car battery theft

By Scott Lewis
 3 days ago

VILLE PLATTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Ville Platte man Monday after he allegedly stole close to 600 gallons of farm diesel from a water well.

Cameron Lane Leger, 20, of Ville Platte, faces charges of felony theft and trespassing after deputies responded to a complaint on Harrison Rd. in Evangeline Parish.

The victim, a local farmer, reported the fuel theft from his 2,000-gallon diesel-powered water well on multiple occasions, starting on May 2.

“During one of the thefts, the suspect had also stolen two Die Hard car batteries,” Sheriff Charles Guillory said.

Leger was booked on a $28,250 bond into the Evangeline Parish Jail.

