For years, former Lady Greyhound luminary Patsy Sanchez has been the gold standard of success for girls track in the Valley. To say she was dominant on the track would be an understatement as Sanchez reigned supreme in several different events from a young age. As a senior, the sprinter cemented her status as a track legend by clocking the fastest time in the 100-meter dash (12.23), 200-meter dash (25.41), and the 400-meter dash (58.90) in the entire Valley.

SAN BENITO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO