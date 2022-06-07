ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

Retired judge fatally shot in 'targeted act,' allegedly by man he previously sentenced to prison

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbEwh_0g3ZZ2xw00

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (TCD) -- A 56-year-old man died Tuesday after he allegedly shot a retired judge to death, then turned the gun on himself in what officials say was a targeted attack.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, on Friday, June 3, at 6:30 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired and an armed man at a residence in New Lisbon. The person who called police reportedly left the home and dialed 911 from another residence.

Law enforcement officials arrived on the scene and attempted to negotiate with the suspect, Douglas Uhde, to surrender. A Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team reportedly entered the home at 10:17 a.m. and discovered 68-year-old Judge John Roemer deceased.

Officials soon located Uhde in the home’s basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Investigators also reportedly seized a firearm at the scene.

The Associated Press reports Uhde died Tuesday, June 7. He was reportedly declared brain dead Saturday, June 4, but he was kept on life support for organ donation purposes.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in the statement Roemer’s death was a "targeted act."

According to The Associated Press, Roemer had been zip-tied to a chair and shot. Roemer, a retired Juneau County Circuit Court judge, previously sentenced Uhde to six years in prison for weapons charges.

Uhde allegedly had a list with other high-ranking officials he planned to target, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The Associated Press reports Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said, "The information that’s been gathered indicated that it was a targeted act and that the targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases."

Former Juneau County District Attorney Scott Southworth described Roemer to the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune as a "brilliant legal scholar who devoted an incredible amount of time to doing the right thing."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New Lisbon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
County
Juneau County, WI
Juneau County, WI
Crime & Safety
New Lisbon, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy