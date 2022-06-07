ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

CORONAVIRUS: Two more local vaccination pop-ups for Seattle Public Schools students, families, staff

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

With a big turnout at the most-recent local COVID-vaccination pop-up clinic for Seattle Public Schools students, families, and...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Junction demonstration

On Saturday, as thousands rallied across the country against gun violence, the March For Our Lives events were originally supposed to include a West Seattle Junction demonstration too, but it was canceled earlier in the week. However, Anni and friends showed up anyway. She sent the photo and report today:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEED WARNINGS: Two reader alerts about plants that people and pets should avoid

From the WSB inbox, two reader reports about plants to steer clear of:. FOXTAIL: J sent the photo, hoping to warn pet owners about “the dangers of foxtail grass, which is becoming more ubiquitous every spring and summer around West Seattle. The awns can embed themselves into an animal through the skin, nose, ears, or eyes, and once they are in, they can cause infection or even death. I see huge patches of foxtail right around many of our dog-friendly apartment buildings, as well as in parks and private lawns. (In early June) I spotted it all along the beachfront path at Lincoln Park. Pet owners should clear any foxtail on their private property, know to avoid it while out and about, and be able to spot the symptoms that require veterinary care. A good primer is here.” The photo is from the Lincoln Park sighting that J mentioned.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Humpback whale in view off West Seattle

(Added: Camera view-screen image sent by Kersti) 10:12 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the report – again today, a humpback whale is in view off West Seattle. Right now it’s traveling westbound along Alki, close to the Lighthouse, “super close” to shore. 12:33 PM: Kersti...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Camp West on the way to ex-West 5 space in The Junction

Michael, we’ve learned the answer to a question many have been asking: What’s next for the former West 5 space at 4539 California SW in The Junction?. Answer: A bar/restaurant called Camp West. We connected today with a member of the ownership team, Patrick Haight, who tells us...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
westseattleblog.com

Got a boat? Local marina has openings

The photo is from Andy Carlson, who wanted to share the news that Jim Clark Marina has rare openings:. Jim Clark Marina now has moorage available on Harbor Island. Up to 33′ slips are open now. 6 larger slips to 44′ open in September with boathouse options. We...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday’s sunset sunbreak, photographed by Jan Pendergrass) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:. DISCOVERY SHOP’S BIG SALE: Nonprofit Junction shop benefiting the American Cancer Society has a 50 percent discount storewide sale today and Saturday. Open 10 am-4:30 pm today. (4535 California SW) ‘BUY A...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

REOPENING DAY: Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area ready for use, city says

After seven month of work, West Seattle’s only off-leash area is reopening today. Seattle Parks announced early this afternoon that the Westcrest Park OLA would reopen by the end of the day – if it’s not open already (we won’t get to go look for a few hours). The drainage work that has had the area closed since November is detailed here. Today’s announcement says some work remains, however:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: SFD vault-fire response at Delridge/Holden

5:34 PM: Big Seattle Fire “vault-fire response” is headed for the 7700 block of Delridge Way SW. Sparks and smoke are reported to be coming from beneath a concrete slab at a “new construction” site. Police are being dispatched to help direct traffic in the area. Updates to come.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Public Schools#Safeway Pharmacy
westseattleblog.com

CONTINUING SUNDAY: West Seattle Baseball hosts All-Star tournament at PeeWee fields

Big weekend of baseball at the West Seattle PeeWee fields (lower Riverview, 7226 12th SW) – it’s All-Star tournament season, and nine teams (all but one are 10U) are competing in this tournament: Two West Seattle Baseball teams (Red and Navy), FSP, Issaquah All-Stars, Shoreline Royals, two City Baseball teams (Gold and Navy), Rock Creek (9U), Driveline Academy. Spectators welcome!
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy