MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though there are fewer officers on the force, Minneapolis police have taken hundreds of guns off the street. “We have police officers that have gotten over 400 guns off the street this year alone,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Thursday. “That is incredible work.” The mayor says city officers need to be applauded for their efforts, adding that lives are being saved. “Over the last 28 days, homicides are down by 60%,” the mayor said. “So, are we there yet? Hell no, but they’re making progress.” He says the city can cheer for police all while working...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO