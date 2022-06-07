New Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Multidisciplinary Team Launches its First Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Meeting

​The Palm Beach County Library System is partnering with the State Library of Florida and Florida State Parks to provide access to the Real Florida Reader Pass for members. With the Real Florida Reader Day Pass, residents may continue their learning adventure while enjoying time exploring new places. For an extra challenge, everyone is invited to check out a book about Florida’s wildlife and natural resources to identify the flora, fauna or habitats seen at the park.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO