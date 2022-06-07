New Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Multidisciplinary Team Launches its First Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Meeting
For more information: Jacqueline Jackson, (561) 624-6655. In 2020, Palm Beach County (PBC) reported close to 5,000 Intimate Partner Domestic Violence (DV) cases, 10 DV homicides, and 1,480 Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) injunctions for protection were issued. Fast forward to 2022, between the months of January and April there were already...
