Palm Beach County, FL

New Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Multidisciplinary Team Launches its First Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Meeting

pbcgov.org
 5 days ago

For more information: Jacqueline Jackson, (561) 624-6655. ​In 2020, Palm Beach County (PBC) reported close to 5,000 Intimate Partner Domestic Violence (DV) cases, 10 DV homicides, and 1,480 Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) injunctions for protection were issued. Fast forward to 2022, between the months of January and April there were already...

discover.pbcgov.org

pbcgov.org

Palm Beach County Library Card Provides a Pass to Adventure at Florida State Parks

​The Palm Beach County Library System is partnering with the State Library of Florida and Florida State Parks to provide access to the Real Florida Reader Pass for members. With the Real Florida Reader Day Pass, residents may continue their learning adventure while enjoying time exploring new places. For an extra challenge, everyone is invited to check out a book about Florida’s wildlife and natural resources to identify the flora, fauna or habitats seen at the park.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

