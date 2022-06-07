Kimpton Hotels & Staybridge Suites Announce Plans For New Hotels in St. Louis

The first inkling that Sabroso Cocina Mexicana (1146 Old Saint Charles Road, St. Ann; 314-918-5037) is anything but a standard Tex-Mex restaurant comes courtesy of the queso fundido. Rather than having the characteristic unctuous, Velveeta-like texture with a negligible amount of chorizo folded in its liquid form, Sabroso's queso fundido is a sizzling, fajita-like marvel. Instead of a dip, this version is a thin, molten hunk of mild white cheese that's flecked with green chiles, red peppers, chorizo and corn and served on a sizzling platter. The skillet is so hot that the cheese caramelized on the bottom, giving it a delectable nutty flavor; by the time it's placed on the table, the concoction hardens on its underside to the point that it can be sliced and rolled into one of the accompanying warm flour tortillas. Once you experience such magic, you wonder why it's served any other way.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO