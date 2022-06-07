ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Kimpton Hotels & Staybridge Suites Announce Plans For New Hotels in St. Louis

Cover picture for the articleFrom Hospitality Net: Together, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, and Staybridge Suites, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Suites Collection, today announced plans for two hotels in St. Louis, Missouri. The hotels will open in early 2025 as part of a new-build...

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Summer Bucket List: Things to Do This Summer [PHOTOS]

Summer is here, finally, and it seems like we're in for semi-normal season with extraordinary circumstances. While COVID-19 looms in its ever-shadowy state, as long as we mask up and get vaccinated, St. Louis, we should be able to check things off our summer bucket list for the first time in two years.
FOX2Now

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
constructforstl.org

Developer Plans Hotels for Downtown St. Louis’ Chemical Building

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Another developer has stepped forward with plans to redevelop the Chemical Building in downtown St. Louis into a dual-branded hotel. Louisiana-based Campo Architects wants to turn the historic property into a 240-room Residences Inn and SpringHill Suites hotel at 777 Olive Street. It has hired Maryland Heights-based Paric Construction as the general contractor. The plans, which have no other details, were posted to an online portal of construction jobs hosted by St. Louis Development Corp.
laduenews.com

Latte Lounge + HG Eatery Serves as Unique Brunch Destination in Downtown St. Louis

Latte Lounge + HG Eatery, which opened in downtown St. Louis in November, features a menu of brunch offerings and specialty beverages like split-cup drinks and a latte flight. Nyshaun Harvey and her father, Larry Green, conceived the restaurant. Harvey opened the original Latte Lounge in November 2020 in Florissant, where she also owns a child care facility two doors away. Green, meanwhile, owns a construction company and events space, and when the 5,400-square-foot space next to his HG Events became available, the father-daughter duo combined forces to bring their first full-service restaurant to fruition.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Native Plants Will Save St. Louis, Then the World

Two blocks south of Crown Candy Kitchen in Old North St. Louis, at the corner of Warren and 14th, there’s an unassuming square plot of green with a light pole in the center. Curving toward the pole is a row of sunflower seedlings just starting to leaf. Seed Louie,...
tncontentexchange.com

Wet Willy's water slides: One of the wildest rides St. Louis ever saw

The first water slide in the St. Louis area was Wet Willy's in St. Charles, near I-70 and Cave Springs. It opened on June 9, 1978. The only thing separating riders from a hard concrete surface was a thin rubber mat. Within the first month that Wet Willy's was open, 10 riders were sent to the hospital, with one of the riders suffering a broken vertebrae.
FOX2Now

Long-running outdoor happy hour relocates

ST. LOUIS – Parties in the Park kick off Wednesday evening in a new location. St. Louis County Memorial Park in Downtown Clayton is located between South Central and South Meramec. It’s the longest-running outdoor happy hour in St. Louis. Band Fanfare will perform at the event. Go Gyro Go will provide free drinks and food and it will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FOX2Now

The telltale signs someone is from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are some telltale signs that someone is from the St. Louis area. The region is nearly 8,500 square miles and covers parts of Missouri and Illinois. Nearly three million people call the place home. How can you tell someone is from there without asking? Many of them like thin pizza, but there have to be other ways of telling. We asked our Facebook fans and got some interesting responses.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: Sabroso Is a St. Louis Chef's Love Song to Mexican Cuisine

The first inkling that Sabroso Cocina Mexicana (1146 Old Saint Charles Road, St. Ann; 314-918-5037) is anything but a standard Tex-Mex restaurant comes courtesy of the queso fundido. Rather than having the characteristic unctuous, Velveeta-like texture with a negligible amount of chorizo folded in its liquid form, Sabroso's queso fundido is a sizzling, fajita-like marvel. Instead of a dip, this version is a thin, molten hunk of mild white cheese that's flecked with green chiles, red peppers, chorizo and corn and served on a sizzling platter. The skillet is so hot that the cheese caramelized on the bottom, giving it a delectable nutty flavor; by the time it's placed on the table, the concoction hardens on its underside to the point that it can be sliced and rolled into one of the accompanying warm flour tortillas. Once you experience such magic, you wonder why it's served any other way.
FOX2Now

March for Our Lives planned Saturday in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The March for Our Lives will step off Saturday in Downtown St. Louis and around the world. The march started in 2018, led by survivors of a deadly mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. During the first march, children and teens spoke about mass shootings and addressed neighborhood violence.
FOX 2

Deer crashes through two windows of Downtown St. Louis bank

ST. LOUIS – A deer crashed through two windows of a Downtown St. Louis bank Thursday morning. This happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Market. The deer was lying on the ground Downtown, got up, started running around, and then ran through a window of the UMB Bank. The deer […]
Illinois Business Journal

Two named to posts at Midwest BankCentre

Ajla Zigic has been promoted to vice president and Anela Barbanell has been named assistant vice president on the community and economic development team at Midwest BankCentre. The team is led by Wes Burns, executive vice president of community and economic development. The two appointments are part of fulfilling Midwest...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Pizza Passport Provides Half-Price Pies at 30 St. Louis Spots

St. Louis area pizza fanatics are in for a treat: Beginning next week on June 15, certain ‘za joints will be offering one pizza at half off until October through the Pizza Passport. Brought to you by STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, in partnership with the...
KMOV

What you can expect at this weekend's air show

A 40-feet crater opened up at the intersection of Blair and Ferry just west of Interstate 70 in north St. Louis City after a sewer gave way Thursday. Behind the scenes: Making costumes for America's Birthday Parade. Updated: 42 minutes ago. News 4's Damon Arnold has a look at how...
