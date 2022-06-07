ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

PBC Animal Care and Control in Urgent Need of Adopters to Help Ease Overcrowding and Save Lives

 5 days ago

Palm Beach County’s Animal Care and Control (ACC) Division needs adopters and foster parents to check out the amazing dogs and cuddly cats. Overcrowding has been a very serious problem at ACC for several weeks, and is getting worse with the start of kitten season. While the shelter is faced daily...

PALM BEACH, FL
