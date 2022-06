Instagram model Aliza Jane recently claimed that Kanye West blocked her because she requested to smash Pusha T. Instagram model Aliza Jane has recently revealed that Kanye West blocked her number because she asked him if she could smash Pusha T. This was after the two shared a New Year’s Eve kiss which leads Aliza to believe Kanye blocked her out of jealousy. Aliza says the reason she wanted to hook up with Pusha T in the first place is become she wanted to get back at Drake, and as Drake’s “archnemesis,” Pusha T was the perfect person to do it with.

