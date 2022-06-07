Firework Safety

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches the City of Fontana in collaboration with the San Bernardino County Fire Department would like to remind its residents about the zero-tolerance policy when it comes to illegal fireworks in the city.

Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000. Residents are urged to purchase "Safe and Sane" fireworks to avoid fines, potential injury and property damage.

Safe and Sane fireworks are less likely to cause injury and generally do not explode or fly. The fireworks are identified by a State of California or State Fire Marshall registered logo. Beware of individuals selling fireworks from homes or cars that only say "Safe and Sane." If a firework does not have the Safe and Sane logo, it is illegal.

For more information about the use of fireworks visit www.fontana.org/fireworks or call the Fireworks Information Line at (909) 356 - 7101.