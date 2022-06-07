Reminder: Following safety improvements, customer vehicles 25 feet or longer at King County’s Algona, Houghton Renton transfer stations
King County Solid Waste customers with vehicles 25 feet or longer should use the county’s Bow Lake, Factoria, Enumclaw or Shoreline recycling and transfer stations. New safety measures installed at the Algona, Houghton, and Renton facilities means those locations can no longer accept over-length vehicles, and customers will be turned...kingcounty.gov
