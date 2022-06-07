ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Reminder: Following safety improvements, customer vehicles 25 feet or longer at King County’s Algona, Houghton Renton transfer stations

 5 days ago

King County Solid Waste customers with vehicles 25 feet or longer should use the county’s Bow Lake, Factoria, Enumclaw or Shoreline recycling and transfer stations. New safety measures installed at the Algona, Houghton, and Renton facilities means those locations can no longer accept over-length vehicles, and customers will be turned...

CHOMP!, King County’s local food celebration, returns Aug. 20 to Marymoor Park with free live music, sustainable workshops, family activities

CHOMP!, King County’s celebration of local food and sustainable living, returns Aug. 20 to Marymoor Park in Redmond with live music by Drive-By Truckers and other activities for all ages. No registration is required for the free daylong event. Event organizers announced this year’s music lineup:. The Not-Its!
KING COUNTY, WA

