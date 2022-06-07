Margie Marie DeVeau

In his final day as a high school student, Zach Harrison leaned against the walls of “The Cave” for perhaps the last time. As he spoke, his eyes focused on a trophy case brimming with signed footballs and team photos spanning decades of Mingus Union gridiron history. To his back, dozens of names lined the walls recognizing the Marauders who made an impact on the football field with All-Region honors.

COTTONWOOD, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO