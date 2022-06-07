Margie Marie DeVeau

Maria A. Kautz, 87, died May 27 in Prescott. She enjoyed traveling, reading and crafts. She was active at St. James Cathedral and St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Kautz and daughter Catherine Davis. She is survived by her sons Stephen [Donna]...
Sheila Harlan, 85, of Cottonwood, died May 12. Born in Eagle Rock, Calif., to David Harlan and Francis Greenhagen, she married Kenneth Robert Howard, who later came to be as legendary artist Von Dutch. She loved dancing, oil painting, sewing, singing, motorcycles and classic cars. She was a well-known runway model in the 1960s.
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced the resignation of Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Governing District President Eric Marcus, effective Wednesday, June 8. Marcus did not identify a reason, according to Carter. “The service that Mr. Marcus has provided to the school district is greatly appreciated,” Carter stated. Marcus...
Steps to Recovery, a drug addiction rehabilitation and recovery nonprofit, recently purchased the two-story commercial Rough Cut building and plans on moving its offices and operations to the site in the months to come. Steps to Recovery Homes Founder and CEO Damien Browning was a “mason for 14 years and...
In his final day as a high school student, Zach Harrison leaned against the walls of “The Cave” for perhaps the last time. As he spoke, his eyes focused on a trophy case brimming with signed footballs and team photos spanning decades of Mingus Union gridiron history. To his back, dozens of names lined the walls recognizing the Marauders who made an impact on the football field with All-Region honors.
Comments / 0