Wales vs Netherlands live stream and how to watch the UEFA Nations League for free online and on TV, team news

Wales welcome the Netherlands to Cardiff on Wednesday night with both teams on a high after big wins over the weekend. Will this fiery Nations League clash of red and oranje set the Welsh capital alight? The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET) and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Netherlands live stream for free wherever you are.

Wales vs Netherlands live stream

Date: Wednesday 8th June

Kick off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT / 4:45am AEST

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Free live stream: S4C (UK) / Fubo Sports Network (USA)

AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Wales come into this game fresh off the back of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup after beating Ukraine on Sunday. An Andriy Yarmolenko header diverted Gareth Bale's free-kick past the helpless Georgiy Bushchan in the Ukraine goal, sparking jubilant, rain-soaked scenes at the final whistle. Can the Dragons come back down to Earth in time to kick-off their new 2022 Nations League campaign with an unlikely win?

Rob Page has made seven changes to the side that triumphed at the weekend, with Ward, Mepham, Morrell, Levitt, Norrington-Davies, Wilson and Johnson in for Hennessey, Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey, Williams, Bale and Moore.

The Netherlands began their own campaign with an eye-catching victory over Belgium last Friday. Goals from Steven Bergwijn, Denzel Dumfries and a brace from Memphis Depay ensured Michy Batshuayi's stoppage-time strike was nothing more than a consolation for the Red Devils, so confidence should be high in the Dutch camp. Will they spoil the mood in the Welsh capital tonight?

Louis Van Gaal also rings the changes in his squad, with not a single player keeping his place in the starting 11. That means Cillessen, Timber, van Dijk, Aké, Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Klaassen, Blind, Depay and Bergwijn are all out, with Flekken, Teze, De Vrij, De Ligt, Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Schouten, Malacia, Lang, Gakpo and Weghorst coming in.

The big match kicks off at 7:45pm BST today, Wednesday 8th June, at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wales vs Netherlands live stream for free, online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Wales vs Netherlands free live stream

(Image credit: By Jon Candy from Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff City Stadium Pitch, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12750791)

Wales fans in the UK can watch a Wales vs Netherlands free live stream on S4C , which is now home to all of the national team's Nations League clashes.



UEFA Nations League football fans in the US and Canada can watch a Wales vs Netherlands live stream for free too on Fubo Sports Network .

Away from home?

Watch a Wales vs Netherlands free live stream from abroad using a VPN.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Watch a Wales vs Netherlands live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wales vs Netherlands live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Wales vs Netherlands, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network or 'UK' for S4C.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network or S4C on your browser or device and enjoy the Wales vs Netherlands live stream.

UK: Wales vs Netherlands live stream

S4C has the exclusive rights to show Wales vs Netherlands and the rest of Wales's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Dragons' European qualifiers.

S4C is available on Freeview in Wales and via Sky (channel 134), Freesat (channel 120) and Virgin TV (channel 166) in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Wales vs Netherlands is also available online via S4C Clic , which has apps for iOS and Android.

Commentary is in Welsh but English subtitles are available, while a limited number of sports broadcasts also offer English commentary via the red button.

S4C is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Wales vs Netherlands live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Wales vs Netherlands, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Wales vs Netherlands live stream

Those in Canada , Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 2

(Image credit: UEFA.com - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Nations_League#/media/File:UEFA_Nations_League.svg)

All games kick off at 7:45 BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 7th June

Germany vs England

Italy vs Hungary

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

Finland vs Montenegro, 6pm

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg

Lithuania vs Turkey

Wednesday 8 June

Belgium vs Poland

Wales vs Netherlands

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine

Scotland vs Armenia