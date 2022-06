The Polychrest proves to be so incapable of convoy duty, the merchant ships head off on their own. It does prove to be a capable fighting ship however, as it takes on and goes cannon-to-cannon, yardarm-to-yardarm with the bigger French privateer Bellone. Aubrey eventually drives his foe onto the rocks near Spain, but has to abandon the scene due to the looming arrival of another warship. Admiral Harte is unimpressed by all this, because of course he is. (Again: sleeping with your boss’s spouse is a bad idea!)

