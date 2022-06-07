Storms Return to South Florida Each Afternoon

Looking at the bigger picture, a mid-level trough remains in place just to the north of Florida. This is pumping in plenty of tropical moisture across the state as high pressure keeps a light southwest flow in place through Saturday Night. Frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and isolated hail will...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the pictures from the biggest stories from the past week in news. FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County identified. Kyle Patterson, a senior investigator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, was among two people killed...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best videos from the past week in news. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida surprised 12-year-old Damian, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy which has left him wheelchair bound, with an all-terrain wheelchair, which has tank-like tracks that will help him move around across sand and other surfaces normally inaccessible by wheelchairs.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County, and The Roundtable of St. Lucie County are coming together to celebrate Juneteenth this week throughout St. Lucie County. Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, is celebrated on June 19, the...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: We didn't think the 7-Eleven would keep its price for regular unleaded 14 cents lower than the competition, including directly across the street. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Gas prices are at record highs on Friday — both in Florida and nationally, and for both...
BUNNELL, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Care for Retired Police Dogs Program Act" during a Friday morning news conference in Bunnell, Flagler County. The new law will create the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program within the Department of Law Enforcement. It'll also require the...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's a painful reality for many in Florida and across the country - rising gas prices now a key part of the record inflation we're all feeling. The state average at the pump is now $4.83, and as the national average creeps towards...
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody and one is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gifford on Saturday night. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. after deputies attempted a traffic stop near 45th Street and 30th Avenue involving a vehicle believed to be involved in a separate shooting.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A synagogue in Palm Beach County has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. It's challenging the state's new anti-abortion law. Rabbi Barry Silver, Esq., of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, said the law "discriminates against Jews, the mentally ill and those who do not share the views of fundamentalist Christianity."
Comments / 0