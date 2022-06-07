Storms Return to South Florida Each Afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best videos from the past week in news. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida surprised 12-year-old Damian, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy which has left him wheelchair bound, with an all-terrain wheelchair, which has tank-like tracks that will help him move around across sand and other surfaces normally inaccessible by wheelchairs.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO