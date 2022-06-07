ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Storms Return to South Florida Each Afternoon

By CBS12 WEATHER TEAM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Shower and storm chances...

Drier air and lower rain chances ahead

Looking at the bigger picture, a mid-level trough remains in place just to the north of Florida. This is pumping in plenty of tropical moisture across the state as high pressure keeps a light southwest flow in place through Saturday Night. Frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and isolated hail will...
Make-A-Wish, neglected dog, and stolen jet ski: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best videos from the past week in news. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida surprised 12-year-old Damian, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy which has left him wheelchair bound, with an all-terrain wheelchair, which has tank-like tracks that will help him move around across sand and other surfaces normally inaccessible by wheelchairs.
West Palm Beach, FL
Florida State
Gas prices jump to more record highs before the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: We didn't think the 7-Eleven would keep its price for regular unleaded 14 cents lower than the competition, including directly across the street. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Gas prices are at record highs on Friday — both in Florida and nationally, and for both...
Gov. DeSantis signs bill to help retired K9 officers

BUNNELL, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Care for Retired Police Dogs Program Act" during a Friday morning news conference in Bunnell, Flagler County. The new law will create the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program within the Department of Law Enforcement. It'll also require the...
Gas prices, inflation affecting local businesses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's a painful reality for many in Florida and across the country - rising gas prices now a key part of the record inflation we're all feeling. The state average at the pump is now $4.83, and as the national average creeps towards...
Officer-involved shooting leaves one in hospital, three in custody

GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody and one is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gifford on Saturday night. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. after deputies attempted a traffic stop near 45th Street and 30th Avenue involving a vehicle believed to be involved in a separate shooting.
Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor sues Gov. DeSantis over abortion rights

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A synagogue in Palm Beach County has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. It's challenging the state's new anti-abortion law. Rabbi Barry Silver, Esq., of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, said the law "discriminates against Jews, the mentally ill and those who do not share the views of fundamentalist Christianity."
