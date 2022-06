(Bismarck, ND) -- Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities is asking for a rate increase. The company is requesting a 12-point-three-percent hike. MDU says reason for the increase is their investment in converting a coal-fired plant to natural gas. The North Dakota Public Service Commission must approve the increase. MDU was last granted...

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO