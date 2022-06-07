ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Watch Halle Bailey Give Her Boyfriend, DDG, Singing Lessons In Sweet Video

By Kyra Alessandrini
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the clip, she’s teaching him Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”. This is probably the cutest video to bless the internet this week. Like, we promise it will make you smile. On TikTok, Halle Bailey posted a video of her giving voice lessons to her boyfriend DDG, whose real...

girlsunited.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans Joke That Halle & Chloe Bailey Are Working With The Feds After DDG's Arrest

Fans on social media are jokingly theorizing that Halle and Chloe Bailey are working with the police after both Gunna and DDG were arrested within the last month. DDG was booked on felony possession of a concealed weapon, earlier this week, after cops searched his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday for reckless driving.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Missy Elliott Just Showed Us Why She And Janet Jackson Are Bestie Goals

Missy Elliott revealed the sweet gesture her good friend Janet Jackson made to keep her feeling loved and appreciated. Missy Elliott got the best friend surprise she could ask for, and shared it with all of her fans just in time for National Best Friend Day. The surprise in question? A pop-up from none other than her good friend Janet Jackson!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Halle Bailey
Essence

Exclusive: Ari Lennox And 'Married At First Sight' Alum Keith Manley Are No Longer Dating

A source close to the singer says Lennox "is in good spirits and is focusing on her sophomore album." Last week, singer Ari Lennox shared photos of herself looking quite cozy with former Married at First Sight participant Keith Manley, as the two were in San Diego for a wedding. He too shared an image of them holding hands, and all the semi-public pictures (Stories do expire within 24 hours of course) announced that the two were dating. But dating does not equate to a full-blown, committed relationship. A source close to the “Pressure” singer now says she’s single, as Lennox and Manley have parted ways.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

After 30 Years Of Working, Snoop Dogg And His Family Are On Their First Vacation In Bora Bora

When was the last time you had a vacation? Chances are, you haven’t gone as long as rapper, TV personality and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg. According to the 50-year-old, after working hard for 30 years in the industry, he finally took some time off recently to go on a vacation — and he brought his family along for the adventure. (That’s right, the Corona commercials have all been for show. He’s only been on beaches with his toes in the sand for business!)
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Vibe

Lil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO Charges

Click here to read the full article. Young Thug and Gunna are still behind bars with no clear sight of the rappers or affiliates being free anytime soon. Reports of Young Thug being jailed under inhumane conditions and the denial of bond have led some collaborators and fans of the rap superstar to speak up about the RICO charges he currently faces and the criminalization of Hip-Hop. Amid the chaos of the YSL case, Lil Baby is hoping to offer some form of reassurance to those in Young Thug’s corner. Posted to Twitter on Tuesday (June 7), Lil Baby took to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ddg#Viral Video#American Idol#Tiktok
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Takes On Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" On "Super General"

Kevin Gates is preparing to come through with some heat this summer. Since his release in 2018, the rapper's delivered tons of new music including Luca Brasi 3, Only The Generals II, and I'm Him. The rapper is now gearing up to drop his third studio album, Khaza but he's come through with a serious stream of music over the past few months in anticipation of the project.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Bailey's Newest Release? A Signature Hot Sauce With DoorDash

The Grammy-nominated artist is teaming up with DoorDash to give DashPass members the hot sauce they didn't know they needed: Make 'Em Sweat. When superstar singer Chlöe Bailey isn’t singing, working on her next album, or keeping her millions of fans entertained, she’s making boss moves. A most recent move is her partnership with on-demand food delivery service DoorDash.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Jazmine Sullivan Makes a Case for Sheer Tights in High-Slit Gown & Peep-Toe Sandals at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Time gathered its 100 most influential stars for their annual gala honoring the movers, shakers, and innovators that made the list at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The list, now in its nineteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Jazmine Sullivan joined a roster of A-listers at the star-studded affair like Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Dwyane Wade. The two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress was dressed to the nines in a white Raven Maxi Dress by luxury fashion designer Hanifa. Structured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

'90s Music, 'Golden Girls' And Disneyland: Lauren London On The Simple Things That Bring Her Joy Now

The actress and mom on her latest PUMA drop, her love of LA, the "serious" perception of her, and ways she's pursuing pure joy and peace after a difficult few years. After overcoming great obstacles in the last few years, Lauren London is admittedly a changed person. You may have noticed. Since Nipsey Hussle’s passing in 2019, conversations with her, about her, have been subdued and reflective — about loss, healing. But as ESSENCE learned in recent conversation with her, she’s also been incredibly inspired — by her own strength and that of her two sons. That resilience has inspired her Forever Stronger collection with Puma, which originally was released in 2021 and quickly sold out. On June 9, a reimagined extension of the original launch was made available. This one, still with the signature LA penmanship on the chest, was inspired by her boys and offers options for kids.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jay-Z helped 21 Savage get released from ICE custody

21 Savage has revealed that both Meek Mill and Jay-Z helped him get released from ICE custody back in 2019. Savage (real name She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) was arrested by the U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019 with a spokesperson claiming that Savage was a “United Kingdom national” who “is unlawfully present in the U.S.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

TT Torrez On How Black Female Rappers Have Consistently 'Contributed To The Culture'

"The girls are coming, and they coming hard," says the Hot 97 personality. This year at MetLife Stadium on June 12, Hot 97’s Summer Jam is bringing all the heat to the Greater New York Area with a sick lineup of artists and producers. Summer Jam 2022’s lineup includes Fivio Foreign, Dreamdoll, Shenseea, Yung Bleu, Lil Baby, and even a special tribute for the late DJ Kay Slay from New York’s own Papoose. Just looking at the lineup for the Festival Stage and Main Stage, this isn’t an event that you’ll want to miss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jessica Alba Is ‘So Proud’ Of Daughter Haven, 10, As She Graduates Elementary School: Photos

Jessica Alba proved, once again, that her favorite role is that of doting mom! The Dark Angel actress, 41, took to her Instagram on Friday, June 10 to pen a sweet tribute to her 10-year-old daughter Haven who was graduating from elementary school. Alongside a beautiful photo of herself, Haven, daughter Honor, 14, and husband Cash Warren posing in a group hug, Jessica gushed about her middle child. She and Cash also share daughter Hayes, 4.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy