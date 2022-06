With his 0-for-4 performance against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera dropped his batting average this season to .291. Cabrera has been flirting with hitting .300 all season — his average topped out at .326 on April 23, as he picked up career hit No. 3,000, then fell as low as .247 a couple weeks later — as he chases a milestone for the ages … or, more accurately, one for...

