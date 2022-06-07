Malden to Celebrate Flag Day 2022

Mayor Gary Christenson was recently invited for a tour of Food Link, a recipient of ARPA funds as they are a supplier of food items to Malden’s Bread of Life, Community Fridges and other local food pantries. The Mayor was joined by Resident Zayda Ortiz who serves on the ARPA Resident Support Subcommittee along with City Councillors Ryan O’Malley and Chris Simonelli. The Subcommittee reviewed Food Link’s application and concluded that their work to bring fresh and healthy food to those in need helped address the food insecurity faced post-COVID. Malden is in the top five of the 55 communities who benefit from Food Link’s services. All funding will go directly back into programming in Malden.

