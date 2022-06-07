ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden to Celebrate Flag Day 2022

The City of Malden (Official)
 5 days ago
The City of Malden will celebrate Flag Day on Tuesday, June 14th at 4 PM at Bell Rock Memorial Park on Main Street. Attendees can look forward to patriotic songs being performed by the Malden High School...

The City of Malden (Official)

Celebrating Historic Landmarks in Malden

Mayor Gary Christenson and members of the Malden Historical Commission joined owners and developers John Brennan and Greg Corcoran to celebrate acceptance of the Browne-Masonic Building for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The Classical Revival/Neo-Classical Revival building, constructed in 1894, was designed by Boston architectural firm, Hartwell and Richardson, and is architecturally significant for its preserved yellow-and-red brick facades, cast iron storefronts and ornamental masonry. Located in the heart of downtown at the corner of Pleasant, Washington and Exchange Streets, this landmark building is recognized for its historical significance to Malden’s commerce, social history and government.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Tours Food Link in Arlington

Mayor Gary Christenson was recently invited for a tour of Food Link, a recipient of ARPA funds as they are a supplier of food items to Malden’s Bread of Life, Community Fridges and other local food pantries. The Mayor was joined by Resident Zayda Ortiz who serves on the ARPA Resident Support Subcommittee along with City Councillors Ryan O’Malley and Chris Simonelli. The Subcommittee reviewed Food Link’s application and concluded that their work to bring fresh and healthy food to those in need helped address the food insecurity faced post-COVID. Malden is in the top five of the 55 communities who benefit from Food Link’s services. All funding will go directly back into programming in Malden.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden's Hazard Mitigation Plan to be Presented at June 15th Public Meeting

The City of Malden is preparing an updated draft Hazard Mitigation Plan to reduce the city’s vulnerability to natural hazards such as flooding, droughts, hurricanes, and blizzards, and increase the city’s resilience to the impacts of climate change. Malden’s previous plan was prepared in 2017 and is due to be updated ever five years. By completing this plan, the City will remain eligible for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for mitigation projects such as drainage improvements.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden Flag Retirement Ceremony

Director of Veterans’ Services Kevin Jarvis announced that there will be a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10 AM-12 PM at the Forest Dale Cemetery, 150 Forest Street, Malden, MA 02148. Legion members, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Veterans, students and volunteers are asked to arrive at 10 AM to prepare the flags for the retirement ceremony.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Seeks Members to the Malden Cultural Council

Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents to fill a vacancy on the Malden Cultural Council. The Malden Cultural Council works to encourage and promote the artistic development of the arts in Malden through state grant program funding. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts through the Massachusetts Cultural Council allocates funds to Malden each year in support of the fine arts, performing art programs, exhibits, festivals, and like programs throughout the community. The main responsibility of the Malden Cultural Council is to review local grant applications and award funding to select proposals, as funding permits.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Nonprofits Collaborate with City of Malden to Create Affordable Housing Opportunity

Asian Community Development Corporation (ACDC), a community-based organization serving Greater Boston, has acquired The Salvation Army’s property at 213 Main Street in Malden, the City of Malden, ACDC, and The Salvation Army announced. ACDC will work closely with Mayor Gary Christenson, Ward 1 Councillor Peg Crowe, and the City’s Office of Strategic Planning & Community Development (OSPCD) to ensure a transparent, inclusive, and community-centered planning process to develop a neighborhood-scaled project bringing needed affordable housing for working families in Malden.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

