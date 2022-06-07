Malden to Celebrate Flag Day 2022

Mayor Gary Christenson and members of the Malden Historical Commission joined owners and developers John Brennan and Greg Corcoran to celebrate acceptance of the Browne-Masonic Building for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The Classical Revival/Neo-Classical Revival building, constructed in 1894, was designed by Boston architectural firm, Hartwell and Richardson, and is architecturally significant for its preserved yellow-and-red brick facades, cast iron storefronts and ornamental masonry. Located in the heart of downtown at the corner of Pleasant, Washington and Exchange Streets, this landmark building is recognized for its historical significance to Malden’s commerce, social history and government.
