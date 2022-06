A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and wanton endangerment. Indicted for second-degree assault, intimidating a participant in a legal process and theft by unlawful taking is 35-year-old Dezeron Brewer of Hopkinsville, who is alleged to have struck a female victim in the head with a pan on May 3, causing injuries. He’s also accused of using force to prevent her from calling police and took the victim’s cell phone and tablet as he fled.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO