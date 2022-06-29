Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Anniversary Sale Catalog — Here’s A Peek at Some of the Top Deals
While Amazon Prime Day is the shopping holiday for deals on tech and home appliances, Nordstrom ’s annual Anniversary Sale is your best bet for designer discounts , beauty exclusives, home goods and other fall essentials. The highly anticipated retail therapy event takes place from July 15 to 31 — but Nordstrom cardmembers can shop as early as July 6. Ahead, we’ve gathered everything you need to know before you shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including the preview and start dates, best deals and more.More from The Hollywood Reporter
When Will Nordstrom Release the Anniversary Sale Preview Catalog?
Nordstrom released its digital catalog today , and shoppers can get a sneak peek at more than 6,700 items on sale in womenswear, menswear, kids apparel, home and beauty departments.
When Does Early Access Start for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access is from July 6 to 14. Your status in the retailer’s Nordy Club rewards program dictates when you can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Icons can shop from July 6 to 14, followed by Ambassadors (those who spend $5,000 per year) on July 7, and Influencers (shoppers who spend $500 or more per year) on July 9. If you’re not yet a member or a Nordstrom cardholder, you can enjoy early shopping access and get a $60 Bonus Note if you apply and get approved for a credit card account through July 5; learn more here .
Like past sales, what we love about this year’s event is the ability to save products to a wish list, making it easy to speed through checkout once the sale begins. Another pro tip? Download Nordstrom’s app (available on the App Store or Google Play ) to get alerts on when items go on sale and more.
What Are the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals?
Now that Nordstrom has released its Anniversary Sale digital catalog, you can start compiling your wishlist from more than 100 brands across women’s, men’s, kids, beauty, skincare and home departments. According to the retailer, expect “incredible styles from top brands and customer favorites like summer trends, fall must-haves and looks for back-to-school” from contemporary designers and labels such as ALC, AllSaints, Alo, Cinq a Sept, Club Monaco, Eileen Fisher, Farm Rio, Frame, Free People, Good American, Levi’s, La Ligne, Nili Lotan, Pendleton, Rag & Bone, Rails, Steve Madden, Veronica Beard and others alongside Nordstrom brands BP., Open Edit, Treasure & Bond, Zella and others.
You can also find footwear, bags and jewelry from luxury labels including Coach, Cult Gaia, Staud, Proenza Schouler White Label and many others. Beauty buffs can shop skincare, cosmetics and exclusives from Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Estée Lauder, La Mer, Kiehl’s, Kate Somerville, Le Labo, Moon Juice, Tata Harper, Westman Atelier and more.
Over in the home department, there’ll be savings on decor, candles, kitchenware and bedding from Barefoot Dreams, Béis, Blissy, Boy Smells, Casper, DKNY, Diptyque, Great Jones, Greenpan, Ugg, Nordstrom’s in-house brand, Slowtide and Voluspa, to name a few.
What Are Other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Perks and Events?
Shoppers can simplify their wardrobe restock with Nordstrom’s Pickup Your Way service, which offers next-day pickup for online orders of select items at a Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local stores.
Retail therapy isn’t the only thing on the schedule. Nordstrom usually has a slew of surprises and experiences for shoppers, including daily prizes, livestream shopping events and specials on three-course meals from July 7 to 31. See the full Nordstrom Anniversary Sale event calendar to RSVP at your local store here , and see below for some of the best in-store and online events.
July 6 to 30 Check out trunk shows from Bon Levy, Monica Vinader and David Yurman
July 6 to 31 Enjoy special Anniversary Sale prices on food and drinks at Nordstrom’s in-store restaurants
July 7 to 26 Tune into Nordstrom’s website for Lunchtime Livestream virtual shopping events featuring curated products, fall trends and top sale picks
July 9 Stop by in select stores for the Preview Fashion Event, which promises breakfast bites, sips and and early shopping for select cardmembers
July 15 to 31 The retailer’s Glam Up Days promises 17 days of beauty events, gifts with purchase, custom samples and more both in stores and online; don’t forget to bring empty beauty containers to recycle with Nordstrom’s Beautycycle program
July 16 The one-day Beauty Bash brings in-store-only exclusives, demos, applications personalized samples and more
What are the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Early Access Deals?
We’ve combed through Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale digital preview catalog for the best items on sale in every category. See a handful of them below, and stay tuned for more top deal picks in womenswear, menswear, beauty and home goods.
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Women’s Fashion Deals
Nili Lotan Isabella Silk Camisole Top
Nili Lotan Isabella Silk Camisole Top (reg. $325)
$218
Buy now
Levi’s 501 Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's 501 Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $65)
$98
Buy now
Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress
Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress ($190)
$130
Buy now
True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra
True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra ($58)
$39
Buy now
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress (reg. $148)
$95
Buy now
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal (reg. $118)
$80
Buy now
Hunter Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Hunter Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot (reg. $160)
$107
Buy now
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker (reg. $80)
$64
Buy now
Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch
Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch (reg. $328)
$246
Buy now
Nordstrom Pearl Stud Earrings
Nordstrom Pearl Stud Earrings (reg. $39)
$25
Buy now
BTB Los Angeles Resting Beach Face Straw Tote
BTB Los Angeles Resting Beach Face Straw Tote (reg. $98)
$58
Buy now
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Men’s Fashion Deals
Faherty Short Sleeve Heathered Henley
Faherty Short Sleeve Heathered Henley (reg. $78)
$50
Buy now
AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans
AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $200)
$134
Buy now
Vince Men’s Bomber Jacket
Vince Men's Bomber Jacket (reg. $425)
$280
Buy now
Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit
Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit (reg. $895)
$600
Buy now
Dickies Reworked Corduroy Panel Chore Coat
Dickies Reworked Corduroy Panel Chore Coat ($60)
$90
Buy now
Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker (reg. $80)
$50
Buy now
Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby
Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby (reg. $180)
$125
Buy now
Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag
Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag (reg. $265)
$177
Buy now
Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses (reg. $176)
$100
Buy now
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals
Augustinus Bader The Cream Set
Augustinus Bader The Cream Set (reg. $369)
$221
Buy now
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrate & Renew Set
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrate & Renew Set (reg. $430)
$300
Buy now
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals
La Mer Transformation Set
La Mer Transformation Set (reg. $635)
$420
Buy now
Béis Carry-On Roller Suitcase
Béis Carry-On Roller Suitcase (reg. $198)
$138
Buy now
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
$110
Buy now
Therabody Elite Percussive Therapy Massager Bundle
Therabody Elite Percussive Therapy Massager Bundle (reg. $651)
$469
Buy now
Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle
Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle (reg. $790)
$550
Buy now
Tumi V4 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case
Tumi V4 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case (reg. $875)
$609
Buy now
