Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Anniversary Sale Catalog — Here’s A Peek at Some of the Top Deals

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Od53V_0g3YzfyD00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While Amazon Prime Day is the shopping holiday for deals on tech and home appliances, Nordstrom ’s annual Anniversary Sale is your best bet for designer discounts , beauty exclusives, home goods and other fall essentials. The highly anticipated retail therapy event takes place from July 15 to 31 — but Nordstrom cardmembers can shop as early as July 6. Ahead, we’ve gathered everything you need to know before you shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including the preview and start dates, best deals and more.

When Will Nordstrom Release the Anniversary Sale Preview Catalog?

Nordstrom released its digital catalog today , and shoppers can get a sneak peek at more than 6,700 items on sale in womenswear, menswear, kids apparel, home and beauty departments.

When Does Early Access Start for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access is from July 6 to 14. Your status in the retailer’s Nordy Club rewards program dictates when you can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Icons can shop from July 6 to 14, followed by Ambassadors (those who spend $5,000 per year) on July 7, and Influencers (shoppers who spend $500 or more per year) on July 9. If you’re not yet a member or a Nordstrom cardholder, you can enjoy early shopping access and get a $60 Bonus Note if you apply and get approved for a credit card account through July 5; learn more here .

Like past sales, what we love about this year’s event is the ability to save products to a wish list, making it easy to speed through checkout once the sale begins. Another pro tip? Download Nordstrom’s app (available on the App Store or Google Play ) to get alerts on when items go on sale and more.

What Are the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals?

Now that Nordstrom has released its Anniversary Sale digital catalog, you can start compiling your wishlist from more than 100 brands across women’s, men’s, kids, beauty, skincare and home departments. According to the retailer, expect “incredible styles from top brands and customer favorites like summer trends, fall must-haves and looks for back-to-school” from contemporary designers and labels such as ALC, AllSaints, Alo, Cinq a Sept, Club Monaco, Eileen Fisher, Farm Rio, Frame, Free People, Good American, Levi’s, La Ligne, Nili Lotan, Pendleton, Rag & Bone, Rails, Steve Madden, Veronica Beard and others alongside Nordstrom brands BP., Open Edit, Treasure & Bond, Zella and others.

You can also find footwear, bags and jewelry from luxury labels including Coach, Cult Gaia, Staud, Proenza Schouler White Label and many others. Beauty buffs can shop skincare, cosmetics and exclusives from Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Estée Lauder, La Mer, Kiehl’s, Kate Somerville, Le Labo, Moon Juice, Tata Harper, Westman Atelier and more.

Over in the home department, there’ll be savings on decor, candles, kitchenware and bedding from Barefoot Dreams, Béis, Blissy, Boy Smells, Casper, DKNY, Diptyque, Great Jones, Greenpan, Ugg, Nordstrom’s in-house brand, Slowtide and Voluspa, to name a few.

What Are Other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Perks and Events?

Shoppers can simplify their wardrobe restock with Nordstrom’s Pickup Your Way service, which offers next-day pickup for online orders of select items at a Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local stores.

Retail therapy isn’t the only thing on the schedule. Nordstrom usually has a slew of surprises and experiences for shoppers, including daily prizes, livestream shopping events and specials on three-course meals from July 7 to 31. See the full Nordstrom Anniversary Sale event calendar to RSVP at your local store here , and see below for some of the best in-store and online events.

July 6 to 30 Check out trunk shows from Bon Levy, Monica Vinader and David Yurman

July 6 to 31 Enjoy special Anniversary Sale prices on food and drinks at Nordstrom’s in-store restaurants

July 7 to 26 Tune into Nordstrom’s website for Lunchtime Livestream virtual shopping events featuring curated products, fall trends and top sale picks

July 9 Stop by in select stores for the Preview Fashion Event, which promises breakfast bites, sips and and early shopping for select cardmembers

July 15 to 31 The retailer’s Glam Up Days promises 17 days of beauty events, gifts with purchase, custom samples and more both in stores and online; don’t forget to bring empty beauty containers to recycle with Nordstrom’s Beautycycle program

July 16 The one-day Beauty Bash brings in-store-only exclusives, demos, applications personalized samples and more

What are the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Early Access Deals?

We’ve combed through Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale digital preview catalog for the best items on sale in every category. See a handful of them below, and stay tuned for more top deal picks in womenswear, menswear, beauty and home goods.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Women’s Fashion Deals

Nili Lotan Isabella Silk Camisole Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xoCW_0g3YzfyD00

Nili Lotan Isabella Silk Camisole Top (reg. $325)

$218


Buy now

Levi’s 501 Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olJAN_0g3YzfyD00

Levi's 501 Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $65)

$98


Buy now

Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBotk_0g3YzfyD00

Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress ($190)

$130


Buy now

True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjMVH_0g3YzfyD00

True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra ($58)

$39


Buy now

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1CwA_0g3YzfyD00

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress (reg. $148)

$95


Buy now

Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M27Au_0g3YzfyD00

Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal (reg. $118)

$80


Buy now

Hunter Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1pdH_0g3YzfyD00

Hunter Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot (reg. $160)

$107


Buy now

Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TU8sr_0g3YzfyD00

Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker (reg. $80)

$64


Buy now

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxJX1_0g3YzfyD00

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch (reg. $328)

$246


Buy now

Nordstrom Pearl Stud Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvUKH_0g3YzfyD00

Nordstrom Pearl Stud Earrings (reg. $39)

$25


Buy now

BTB Los Angeles Resting Beach Face Straw Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wlIA_0g3YzfyD00

BTB Los Angeles Resting Beach Face Straw Tote (reg. $98)

$58


Buy now

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Men’s Fashion Deals

Faherty Short Sleeve Heathered Henley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VChw_0g3YzfyD00

Faherty Short Sleeve Heathered Henley (reg. $78)

$50


Buy now

AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNZrf_0g3YzfyD00

AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $200)

$134


Buy now

Vince Men’s Bomber Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2jgl_0g3YzfyD00

Vince Men's Bomber Jacket (reg. $425)

$280


Buy now

Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1in5Rg_0g3YzfyD00

Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit (reg. $895)

$600


Buy now

Dickies Reworked Corduroy Panel Chore Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wxnq_0g3YzfyD00

Dickies Reworked Corduroy Panel Chore Coat ($60)

$90


Buy now

Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZEIs_0g3YzfyD00

Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker (reg. $80)

$50


Buy now

Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rx3X3_0g3YzfyD00

Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby (reg. $180)

$125


Buy now

Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZHwG_0g3YzfyD00

Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag (reg. $265)

$177


Buy now

Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jj2EX_0g3YzfyD00

Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses (reg. $176)

$100


Buy now

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals

Augustinus Bader The Cream Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WklDL_0g3YzfyD00

Augustinus Bader The Cream Set (reg. $369)

$221


Buy now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrate & Renew Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pglwi_0g3YzfyD00

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrate & Renew Set (reg. $430)

$300


Buy now

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

La Mer Transformation Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiG2T_0g3YzfyD00

La Mer Transformation Set (reg. $635)

$420


Buy now

Béis Carry-On Roller Suitcase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076ci9_0g3YzfyD00

Béis Carry-On Roller Suitcase (reg. $198)

$138


Buy now

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2FhH_0g3YzfyD00

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

$110


Buy now

Therabody Elite Percussive Therapy Massager Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yi8G1_0g3YzfyD00

Therabody Elite Percussive Therapy Massager Bundle (reg. $651)

$469


Buy now

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0i4w_0g3YzfyD00

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle (reg. $790)

$550


Buy now

Tumi V4 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case

Tumi V4 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case (reg. $875)

$609


Buy now

