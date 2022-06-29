Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Anniversary Sale Catalog — Here’s A Peek at Some of the Top Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While Amazon Prime Day is the shopping holiday for deals on tech and home appliances, Nordstrom ’s annual Anniversary Sale is your best bet for designer discounts , beauty exclusives, home goods and other fall essentials. The highly anticipated retail therapy event takes place from July 15 to 31 — but Nordstrom cardmembers can shop as early as July 6. Ahead, we’ve gathered everything you need to know before you shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including the preview and start dates, best deals and more.

When Will Nordstrom Release the Anniversary Sale Preview Catalog?

Nordstrom released its digital catalog today , and shoppers can get a sneak peek at more than 6,700 items on sale in womenswear, menswear, kids apparel, home and beauty departments.

When Does Early Access Start for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access is from July 6 to 14. Your status in the retailer’s Nordy Club rewards program dictates when you can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Icons can shop from July 6 to 14, followed by Ambassadors (those who spend $5,000 per year) on July 7, and Influencers (shoppers who spend $500 or more per year) on July 9. If you’re not yet a member or a Nordstrom cardholder, you can enjoy early shopping access and get a $60 Bonus Note if you apply and get approved for a credit card account through July 5; learn more here .

Like past sales, what we love about this year’s event is the ability to save products to a wish list, making it easy to speed through checkout once the sale begins. Another pro tip? Download Nordstrom’s app (available on the App Store or Google Play ) to get alerts on when items go on sale and more.

What Are the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals?

Now that Nordstrom has released its Anniversary Sale digital catalog, you can start compiling your wishlist from more than 100 brands across women’s, men’s, kids, beauty, skincare and home departments. According to the retailer, expect “incredible styles from top brands and customer favorites like summer trends, fall must-haves and looks for back-to-school” from contemporary designers and labels such as ALC, AllSaints, Alo, Cinq a Sept, Club Monaco, Eileen Fisher, Farm Rio, Frame, Free People, Good American, Levi’s, La Ligne, Nili Lotan, Pendleton, Rag & Bone, Rails, Steve Madden, Veronica Beard and others alongside Nordstrom brands BP., Open Edit, Treasure & Bond, Zella and others.

You can also find footwear, bags and jewelry from luxury labels including Coach, Cult Gaia, Staud, Proenza Schouler White Label and many others. Beauty buffs can shop skincare, cosmetics and exclusives from Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Estée Lauder, La Mer, Kiehl’s, Kate Somerville, Le Labo, Moon Juice, Tata Harper, Westman Atelier and more.

Over in the home department, there’ll be savings on decor, candles, kitchenware and bedding from Barefoot Dreams, Béis, Blissy, Boy Smells, Casper, DKNY, Diptyque, Great Jones, Greenpan, Ugg, Nordstrom’s in-house brand, Slowtide and Voluspa, to name a few.

What Are Other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Perks and Events?

Shoppers can simplify their wardrobe restock with Nordstrom’s Pickup Your Way service, which offers next-day pickup for online orders of select items at a Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local stores.

Retail therapy isn’t the only thing on the schedule. Nordstrom usually has a slew of surprises and experiences for shoppers, including daily prizes, livestream shopping events and specials on three-course meals from July 7 to 31. See the full Nordstrom Anniversary Sale event calendar to RSVP at your local store here , and see below for some of the best in-store and online events.

July 6 to 30 Check out trunk shows from Bon Levy, Monica Vinader and David Yurman

July 6 to 31 Enjoy special Anniversary Sale prices on food and drinks at Nordstrom’s in-store restaurants

July 7 to 26 Tune into Nordstrom’s website for Lunchtime Livestream virtual shopping events featuring curated products, fall trends and top sale picks

July 9 Stop by in select stores for the Preview Fashion Event, which promises breakfast bites, sips and and early shopping for select cardmembers

July 15 to 31 The retailer’s Glam Up Days promises 17 days of beauty events, gifts with purchase, custom samples and more both in stores and online; don’t forget to bring empty beauty containers to recycle with Nordstrom’s Beautycycle program

July 16 The one-day Beauty Bash brings in-store-only exclusives, demos, applications personalized samples and more

What are the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Early Access Deals?

We’ve combed through Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale digital preview catalog for the best items on sale in every category. See a handful of them below, and stay tuned for more top deal picks in womenswear, menswear, beauty and home goods.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Women’s Fashion Deals

Nili Lotan Isabella Silk Camisole Top

Nili Lotan Isabella Silk Camisole Top (reg. $325)



$218





Buy now

Levi’s 501 Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans

Levi's 501 Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $65)



$98





Buy now

Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress

Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress ($190)



$130





Buy now

True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra

True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra ($58)



$39





Buy now

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress (reg. $148)



$95





Buy now

Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal

Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal (reg. $118)



$80





Buy now

Hunter Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Hunter Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot (reg. $160)



$107





Buy now

Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker

Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker (reg. $80)



$64





Buy now

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch (reg. $328)



$246





Buy now

Nordstrom Pearl Stud Earrings

Nordstrom Pearl Stud Earrings (reg. $39)



$25





Buy now

BTB Los Angeles Resting Beach Face Straw Tote

BTB Los Angeles Resting Beach Face Straw Tote (reg. $98)



$58





Buy now

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Men’s Fashion Deals

Faherty Short Sleeve Heathered Henley

Faherty Short Sleeve Heathered Henley (reg. $78)



$50





Buy now

AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans

AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $200)



$134





Buy now

Vince Men’s Bomber Jacket

Vince Men's Bomber Jacket (reg. $425)



$280





Buy now

Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit

Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit (reg. $895)



$600





Buy now

Dickies Reworked Corduroy Panel Chore Coat

Dickies Reworked Corduroy Panel Chore Coat ($60)



$90





Buy now

Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker (reg. $80)



$50





Buy now

Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby

Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby (reg. $180)



$125





Buy now

Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag

Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag (reg. $265)



$177





Buy now

Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses

Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses (reg. $176)



$100





Buy now

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals

Augustinus Bader The Cream Set

Augustinus Bader The Cream Set (reg. $369)



$221





Buy now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrate & Renew Set

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrate & Renew Set (reg. $430)



$300





Buy now

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

La Mer Transformation Set

La Mer Transformation Set (reg. $635)



$420





Buy now

Béis Carry-On Roller Suitcase

Béis Carry-On Roller Suitcase (reg. $198)



$138





Buy now

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set



$110





Buy now

Therabody Elite Percussive Therapy Massager Bundle

Therabody Elite Percussive Therapy Massager Bundle (reg. $651)



$469





Buy now

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle (reg. $790)



$550





Buy now

Tumi V4 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case

Tumi V4 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case (reg. $875)



$609





Buy now

Click here to read the full article.