With gas prices as high as they are, who can hardly blame him? Though, I am not sure how many miles per gallon that golf cart gets. Of course, Aaron Rodgers is at this Packers workout because he has to be. The mandatory team drills have brought in most of the players who were absent from voluntary organized team activities. This includes Sammy Watkins, who previously was missing from the optional activities, much to the ire of Matt LaFleur.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO