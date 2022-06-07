ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Janye Killelea, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l06gE_0g3Yt0hh00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

Goodyear agrees to recall RV tires 19 years after last one made

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Police looking for two missing Pennsylvania children

WYOMISSING BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wyomissing Borough Police Department in Berks County is searching for two children believed to be at special risk of harm or injury. Braelyn King is a 5-year-old black male weighing 61 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Aaliah King, a 4-year-old black female, weighs 47 lbs., with brown […]
YourErie

PSP: Missing Harborcreek teen found safe

Update: The missing juvenile has been found and is safe, the Pennsylvania State Police announced on June 10.(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway. State Police reported Thursday that they are searching for Vanessa Peterson, 15, from Harborcreek. She was last seen on […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police investigate shootout at McKinley Park

Detectives are investigating a Sunday night shootout near McKinley Park, where a large group gathered for a fish fry. Erie Police arrived to an area near East 23rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, no one was injured in the shooting, however a stop sign was damaged. Lorah says many shell […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German#Goodyear#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Neighbors of blighted home comment on demolition

A blighted home in the City of Erie was torn down on Thursday. Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with more about what area residents say this means for their neighborhood. Chestnut Street residents say this will improve their neighborhood. They say police were often responding to drug overdose calls from that residence. A […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vape explosion severely injures 21-year-old

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — E-cigarettes continue to be used by young adults despite the possible medical repercussions down the road. Fontaine Glenn spoke with a local mom whose 21-year-old son Noah was severely burned on his leg after a vape battery exploded. Some images may be disturbing for some viewers. “He was literally screaming on fire, he […]
UNION CITY, PA
YourErie

Wheelie on four-wheeler leads to medevac

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teen on a four-wheeler recently required medevac to UPMC Hamot after an accident in Mill Village. The accident happened at about 5:53 p.m. on June 4. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 17-year-old male driver was doing a wheelie on a 2000 Bombardier ATV when his foot got caught in […]
MILL VILLAGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
YourErie

Erie County Courthouse cafe will soon serve its last meal

The cafe inside the Erie County Courthouse will apparently soon be serving its last meal. And tonight, some are not happy with the way the transition is being handled. The cafe has been operated by local Chef Lisa Heidelberg who has a lease with Erie County. According to Heidelberg, she found out from an anonymous […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania lawmakers protest proposed changes to PennDOT bridge tolling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state and local lawmakers gathered at the State Capitol building on Wednesday in bipartisan opposition to PennDOT’s tolling plan. The plan to toll nine aging bridges is currently tied up in the courts after a judge sided with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as […]
YourErie

Blighted Chestnut St. home demolished

Work is underway to clear a blighted property in the City of Erie. A home in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street is being demolished. City of Erie Code Enforcement labeled the home on Chestnut Street as blighted earlier this year. The City of Erie Fire Department saw the property as a safety hazard. Now, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Verdict decided in Patric Phillips homicide trial

After hours of deliberation, the week-long trial of four defendants accused in the death of Patric Phillips came to an end with multiple guilty verdicts. Briaunna Malone has been following this trial since the beginning, and has the latest from the Erie County Courthouse. The fate of the four defendants on trial for the killing […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

County Executive announces newest member of administration

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced the newest member of his administration on Thursday. Jessica Horan-Kunco will be the new director of the Erie County Planning Department. She previously served on Erie City Council, and as the executive director of the Erie Area Council of Governments.      She says she will be able to use her […]
YourErie

Rising gas prices and the impact on emergency services

Gas prices have been continuing to rise. The everyday Erie commuter has certainly felt the pain from the pumps. It is impacting just about every budget, from individual homeowners to larger communities. Here is more about how townships have had to navigate this unplanned-for-problem. We spoke to Millcreek Township today to see how severely this […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Defense cross examining witnesses in trial for murder of Patric Phillips

The defense is cross examining witnesses Wednesday in the trial of four defendants who are accused in the shooting death of an Erie man. Detective Craig Stoker, of the Major Crimes Unit for City of Erie Police, took the stand answering questions from defense attorneys Wednesday morning. The defense asked questions about the night 25-year-old […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Four defendants found guilty in trial of 2019 homicide

Four defendants were found guilty of various charges related to the 2019 homicide of Patric Phillips. The verdicts came after hours of deliberation on June 9. Marshawn Williams was found guilty of criminal attempt of burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and criminal homicide and murder. Derrick Elverton was found guilty on conspiracy to commit […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy