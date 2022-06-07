ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creator of The Brian Morden Foundation, Dawn Morden, passes away

By Bill Shannon
 5 days ago

(WTAJ) — Cancer awareness advocate and creator of The Brian Morden Foundation, Dawn Morden, has passed away after a battle with lymphoma.

Dawn created The Brian Morden Foundation after her son, a courageous 19-year-old who battled Ewing’s sarcoma for more than two years, lost his battle in 2003. For years since then, the foundation has helped raise awareness and provide comfort for families and children who battle cancer

Dawn was an excellent educator. She loved her children and always went above and beyond

“She was just so innovative and just such a bright light for them[children], made them believe they could do anything. The biggest quality that I needed was kindness and love and that’s what she provided those children. I met dawn when my granddaughter was diagnosed with cancer, and the foundation was an amazing help to us,” said Patty Burlington. Patty worked closely with Dawn in education.

I believe dawn is a hero, especially in the fight against childhood cancer,” Cathy Chirdon, who works for The Brian Morden Foundation said.

“It’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness, and that’s exactly what she did.”

-Cindy Chirdon

“Dawn probably had more energy for doing than all of the rest of us put together, she pulled us along with her, but what she was doing was giving back, a lot of people supported her when brian was ill,” Barbar Piper, the Vice President of the Foundation said.

Everyone agrees that Dawn Morden was simply an amazing loving kind generous energetic person that impacted everyone she was around.

“She would be in constant contact, we would deliver bags, pre covid, deliver bags during Easter and Christmas and Thanksgiving, Halloween, 4th of July just to let these families know we were thinking about them,” Barbra Piper continued.

Friends and family said that Dawn’s faith helped her guide the foundation to what it is today. She also loved to travel and explore and was always ready for the next adventure.

She passed away at the age of 65.

