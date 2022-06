WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Crews responded to a fire at a Holden Beach home on Friday morning at around 4:30 a.m. The family was able to react to the fire quickly and it didn’t spread beyond the bathroom/pantry area. Nobody was injured, and the family at the other side of the duplex did not have to evacuate.

HOLDEN BEACH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO