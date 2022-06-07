New York Road Trip! Destination: Chenango County!

When people say, "Timing is everything", they couldn't be more right and here's a perfect example of great timing: Michelle Iannelli-Rubin of Oneonta and her big idea to open a cafe-style restaurant called "Social Eats Project 607" at 546 Main St., in Oneonta. It was an idea of Iannelli-Rubin's that was inspired by a cause-driven business model that she learned of seven years ago. After doing plenty of research on how to create a business that is for-profit but also gives back to the community in different ways, she came up with Social Eats Project 607. As someone who has been very involved in many of Oneonta's social service non-profits over the years, Ianelli-Rubin understands that many area residents are struggling in different ways and has a desire to make a positive impact on the community with her unusual eatery.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO